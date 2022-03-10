I've Got Five On It: Lingering questions about the 2022 class

The 2022 recruiting cycle is nearing its end, as high school seasons are wrapping up and the final Rivals150 update is approaching. There are still loose ends to be tied up, however, so the class’s intrigue is still alive and well. Today in I Got Five On It, Rivals.com has a look at the biggest lingering questions surrounding the class of 2022.

1. WHERE WILL ANTHONY BLACK LAND?

The top uncommitted prospect in the 2022 class, Anthony Black has taken his time with the process. Oklahoma State and Gonzaga seem most likely to land the guard’s letter of intent, with the Cowboys once seeming like the front-runners. Still, the longer things drag out, the blurrier the line between the programs gets. These days, there’s little to separate the two programs. Arkansas also remains a player and got Black on campus in mid-February. Eric Musselman and company made an impression at that time, so the Texas-based star choosing the Razorbacks wouldn’t be a total shock. No decision date has been announced, but one could pop up early next week, as Black’s senior season at Duncanville High School will conclude over the weekend.

*****

2. WHO WILL FINISH AT NO. 1

Duke signee Dariq Whitehead sits atop the Rivals150 as we head down the home stretch of the cycle, but we aren’t at the finish line just yet. Whitehead will perform on the GEICO Nationals stage before the final update and will also join fellow No. 1 hopefuls Dereck Lively and Nick Smith Jr. at the McDonald's All-American Game in late March. In a year where multiple No. 1 prospects have reclassified to 2021, the top spot in 2022 remains very much in doubt even as we inch closer to finalizing the Rivals150. Three to four players have a very real opportunity to finish their high school career as the country’s No. 1 prospect.

*****

3. WILL CALEB FOSTER JOIN THE 2022 CLASS?

We’ve been watching a game of will-he-or-won’t he when it comes to Duke commit Caleb Foster, a 2023 star that committed to the Blue Devils back in September and has been mulling a reclassification to 2022 ever since. The decision will ultimately hinge on NBA Draft decisions as well transfer portal fallout, so Foster’s future won’t be set in stone until after the Blue Devils’ season. A reclassification feels slightly more likely than not at this juncture, but these things have a way of turning on a dime. Something on this front could shake in the week or so after Duke’s final game.

*****

4. WHAT’S NEXT FOR SKYY CLARK?

*****

5. WILL COACHING CHANGES CREATE FREE AGENTS?