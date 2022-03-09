Florida Man: Pac-12 FutureCast, tourney prediction, Georgia opening

FUTURECAST OF THE WEEK: KJ Lewis to Arizona

Four-star wing KJ Lewis is set to announce his choice on Wednesday evening. The Texas-based standout is officially down to a final eight made up of Texas Tech, Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Memphis and UCLA. unofficially, however, Texas Tech and Arizona seem like the two major players at this juncture. No top eight is created equal, after all. There’s not much to separate the Wildcats and Red Raiders as we near Lewis’ 8 p.m. ET decision. The Rivals100 prospect has visited both campuses and seems to have solid relationships with both staffs. Still, sources believe Arizona holds the edge. Lewis plays his high school ball in El Paso, but is originally from the Grand Canyon State, where his father still lives. That, combined with his relationships with Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd and assistant Steve Robinson, may be just enough to put U of A over the top. All signs point to Tucson here. So while the Red Raiders are lying in the weeds, they have plenty of 11th-hour work to do if they hope to pull this off.

*****

PREDICTION OF THE WEEK: Chattanooga is going to make some No. 4 seed very sad next week.

Malachi Smith

If you missed Chattanooga’s incredible overtime victory in the SoCon championship game on Monday night, you can take a look at the completely bonkers last few possessions here. But the Mocs are more than one unlikely heave, and their aspirations are larger than one memorable moment. As somebody that has religiously bet on and watched this team for a couple months, I’ll go on record confidently saying that they are going to ruin some larger fan base’s day next week. Currently projected as a 13 seed by Joe Lunardi, the Mocs are going to show up as the underdog armed with the best SoCon player since Steph Curry in sixth-year senior Malachi Smith, along with Kansas transfer Silvio De Sousa, who went for 17 points and 14 rebounds in Monday’s dramatic victory. Chattanooga has won five straight and nine of its last 11. It shoots 46.9 percent from the floor, scores points in bunches and ranks in the top 45 nationally in free-throw percentage. The Mocs possess high-major talent and veteran leadership. Buddy, some school with a large Twitter account is in for a bad time. Lunardi currently projects Arkansas, Providence, Illinois and UCLA as four seeds, and one of them might just lose the Chattanooga lottery come Sunday. My condolences to whichever team does.

*****

COACHING CHANGE OF THE WEEK: The Georgia job officially opens.

Tom Crean (AP Images)