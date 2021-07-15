I've Got Five On It: Five prospects who should rise in the Rivals150

A week into the July live period, plenty of prospects have already made statements in front of college coaches. Offers are flying and recruiting stocks are rising. This week in I Got Five On it, Rivals.com’ Rob Cassidy has a look at five prospects that have already made the case to move up the rankings with their play in the first week of what has been an action-packed evaluation period.

Current rank: 48 How high could he rise? We’ve been high on Filipkowski since he dominated the New York Invitational early in the spring and his development continues along the right trajectory. The 6-foot-10 forward moved up 69 spots in the last update and that probably wasn’t enough. Our Jamie Shaw was on hand for Filipkowski’s statement game on the opening day of Peach Jam, where the celebrated forward showed off his refined and well-rounded skill set. He certainly has the feel of a prospect that will be knocking on the door of the top 15 soon. Recruitment: Duke seems to be the favorite, but a recent North Carolina offer has given Filipkowski something to consider. He has visited both Syracuse and Iowa, but beating out the Blue Devils will be tough.

*****

Current rank: 64 How high could he rise? Traore used the opening weekend of the adidas 3SSB circuit to continue to illustrate why he’s under-ranked. The Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep star went from unranked to the No. 64 prospect in the country a few months back, but now the skilled 6-foot-11 prospect is looking every bit the five-star. The top 20 is within reach for the long, versatile Traore, who impacts games on both ends of the floor. Recruitment: Texas and TCU got official visits from Traore in June. Tennessee and Kansas are also players here, but projecting where he may land is difficult because it feels like some additional heavy hitters may offer before July draws to a close.

*****

Current rank: None How high could he rise? Dunn, whose recruitment was starting to pick up steam before he made a statement at the opening weekend of adidas 3SSB, really broke out at the shoe circuit event. His impressive length along with the ability to get out in transition and knock down opener jumpers from the mid-range as well as from deep. One Division I assistant called him “the most impressive player” he saw during Friday’s morning session at 3SSB. Dunn could go from unranked to the doorstep of the top 100 if he continues to play at this level. Recruitment: Dunn is nowhere near a decision, as the lot of his offers have arrived in the last few weeks. Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Minnesota and Georgia Tech have all recently tossed their hats into the ring and there could be more to come. More: High-major schools tossing offers at Ryan Dunn

*****

Current rank: 93 How high could he rise? Craft has already made his mark on a pair of events this July, as he shined bright at the Prep Hoops showcase in Birmingham last weekend before going for 25 points and eight rebounds on the opening day of Peach Jam on Tuesday. Craft’s jumper has come along and now complements his athleticism and ability to play above the rim. He’s also a willing defender with the length to disrupt passes. Kraft has the well-rounded game and physical tools to break into the top 75. Recruitment: Craft is committed to Xavier.

*****