High-major schools tossing offers at Ryan Dunn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Offers are arriving at a breakneck pace for Ryan Dunn. The 6-foot-6 wing has seen a list of high-major programs join the recruiting fray since the July live period started and his hot streak shows no signs of stopping.

Rivals.com recently caught up with Dunn, who runs with the NY Jayhawks on the grassroots circuit, to discuss where things stand in regards to his impending college decision.

*****

ON MARQUETTE

“I know about the Big East and I know about Dwyane Wade, so I know a little bit about them. I’m planning to do some more research on them too.”

*****

ON HIS CONVERSATIONS WITH THE MARQUETTE STAFF

“I talked to the coaches. They said they’re a big fan of me and that’s why they offered me. They want to get to know each other a little better and all that. That’s all for now. We’re building a relationship.”

*****

ON BOSTON COLLEGE AND MINNESOTA

“Same thing for Minnesota and Boston College really. I’ve already talked to the head coaches. They both believe in me and want me to come and play. It’s been good with them.”

*****

ON WHICH KIND OF SYSTEM FITS HIM BEST

“Any kind of system, really, but a fast one. I like to get up and down, with me having a little bit of guard skills. I like to get into pick-and-roll stuff. I like spot shooting, too. Mostly just getting up and down.”

*****

ON VISITS HE TOOK IN JUNE

“I went to Stony Book and Hofstra. Hofstra is 15 minutes away from my house so it was cool to get there.”

*****

ON SCHOOLS TALKING TO HIM THE MOST

“Georgetown is talking to me a lot and they might be close to offering. Oregon State has texted a couple times. Xavier and Penn State have too. Then, St. Joe’s. They’re a big one and they already offered.”