I've Got Five On It: Five McDonald's All-Americans under the microscope

Burger boy season arrived on Tuesday afternoon, as the rosters for the 2022 McDonald's All-American Game were announced and the debate around the elections and snubs ensued. This week in I Got Five on It, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy focuses on the players that made the cut with a look at five prospects that will be under the microscope when they arrive in Chicago for the March 29 event.

Why he’s interesting: There are some people close to the sport that think Bailey, from a talent standpoint, has a case to be in the discussion as the No. 1 prospect in the class. He carries a lofty ranking and seems to impress when he plays. The major sticking point is the fact that he simply hasn’t played often in the last year. Most recently sidelined by injury, the five-star guard has only played in a handful of games this season and missed the bulk of the summer grassroots circuit as well. The McDonald's game provides Bailey with a perfect opportunity to shine against the best in the class and remind people why he’s so highly-ranked. There will be plenty of eyes on the enigmatic star as the all-star week unfolds., Where he’s going: Bailey is signed with UCLA.

Why he’s interesting: One of the only unsigned prospects in this year's game, Black has long been seen as an Oklahoma State lean, but the way his recruitment has dragged on has allowed doubt to creep in. Gonzaga seems to be a major threat. There’s a chance Black will be off the board by the time the game gets under way, but his current status makes him an intriguing figure. Where he’s going: Black seems most interested in Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Gonzaga. The fact that he remains unsigned, however, has made him tough to predict.

Why he’s interesting: Smith’s meteoric rise that started this summer has continued into the winter, as the Arkansas-bound point guard is set to move up from his already lotus No. 16 ranking when Rivals updates things in early February. He recently shot into the three spot in ESPN’s 2023 mock draft, and it’s difficult to disagree with that assessment. There are few hotter high school prospects in the country. Where he’s going: Smith is signed with Arkansas.

Why he’s interesting: Lively is in competition with Smith and fellow Duke signees Dariq Whitehead and Kyle Filipowski for the top spot in 2022, and it’s a battle that will likely rage on through McDonald’s week. The 7-foot-1 Lively boats more upside than anyone in this class because of his size and agility. He’s a full fledged defensive game-changer, but his offensive output is not in line with his lofty ceiling at times. The upcoming all-star setting would be a great backdrop for an offensive outburst that showcases his development on that front. Where he’s going: Lively is signed with Duke.