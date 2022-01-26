Florida Man: Penny Hardaway's tirade may prove costly

Life is a dichotomy. As a generally messy guy that lives for drama, I enjoyed Penny Hardaway ’s F-bomb-laced press conference following Memphis ' loss to SMU last Thursday. As a veteran reporter, I know it was a misstep and possibly a costly one.

One of my longest held beliefs is that most head coaches can buy themselves an extra year simply by playing nice with the media and coming off as a generally likable person. I’m not suggesting reporters are beyond reproach and don’t deserve criticism. I’ve certainly done things that rightfully got me F-bombed by a coach or two.

It’s just that doing such a thing, especially publicly, flies directly in the face of self-preservation. Sometimes, being well liked does't much matter in the end (hello, Chris Mack). Other times, however, it extends you shelf-life.

If the goal is to keep your job, alienating the people that shape narratives and relay information to the public is counterproductive to say the least. Becoming a headline for cussing out a room full of people is less than ideal no matter who you work for. It only becomes worse when your employer is an institution of higher learning.

I was in college at Kansas State when certified nice guy Jim Wooldridge was coaching the Wildcats. Wooldridge was beloved by almost everyone that met him, from his bosses to reporters to random students that encountered him on campus. To this day, I’ve never heard anyone say a negative thing about the guy. It’s indisputably part of why he often got the benefit of the doubt despite going 83-90 in six seasons at K-State.

“Wooly”, as he was affectionately called, was given six full years and an amicable split despite never sniffing an NCAA tournament berth or even qualifying for the NIT. He finished ninth or lower in the Big 12 on four occasions and never won more than six conference games in a season.

And still ... Six. Full. Seasons.

He also landed another head coaching gig – one at UC Riverside – immediately following his dismissal from K-State. After amassing an unremarkable 70-112 record in six seasons at Riverside, the school did what any school would do under similar circumstances and … made him athletic director.

Yes, really.

And so we raise a glass to one of the most well-liked coaches in college hoops history. Results are far and away the most important thing in coaching. Being likable is No. 2. More people should take note of the last part.