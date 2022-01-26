Florida Man: Penny Hardaway's tirade may prove costly
Life is a dichotomy. As a generally messy guy that lives for drama, I enjoyed Penny Hardaway’s F-bomb-laced press conference following Memphis' loss to SMU last Thursday. As a veteran reporter, I know it was a misstep and possibly a costly one.
*****
*****
One of my longest held beliefs is that most head coaches can buy themselves an extra year simply by playing nice with the media and coming off as a generally likable person. I’m not suggesting reporters are beyond reproach and don’t deserve criticism. I’ve certainly done things that rightfully got me F-bombed by a coach or two.
It’s just that doing such a thing, especially publicly, flies directly in the face of self-preservation. Sometimes, being well liked does't much matter in the end (hello, Chris Mack). Other times, however, it extends you shelf-life.
If the goal is to keep your job, alienating the people that shape narratives and relay information to the public is counterproductive to say the least. Becoming a headline for cussing out a room full of people is less than ideal no matter who you work for. It only becomes worse when your employer is an institution of higher learning.
I was in college at Kansas State when certified nice guy Jim Wooldridge was coaching the Wildcats. Wooldridge was beloved by almost everyone that met him, from his bosses to reporters to random students that encountered him on campus. To this day, I’ve never heard anyone say a negative thing about the guy. It’s indisputably part of why he often got the benefit of the doubt despite going 83-90 in six seasons at K-State.
“Wooly”, as he was affectionately called, was given six full years and an amicable split despite never sniffing an NCAA tournament berth or even qualifying for the NIT. He finished ninth or lower in the Big 12 on four occasions and never won more than six conference games in a season.
And still ... Six. Full. Seasons.
He also landed another head coaching gig – one at UC Riverside – immediately following his dismissal from K-State. After amassing an unremarkable 70-112 record in six seasons at Riverside, the school did what any school would do under similar circumstances and … made him athletic director.
Yes, really.
And so we raise a glass to one of the most well-liked coaches in college hoops history. Results are far and away the most important thing in coaching. Being likable is No. 2. More people should take note of the last part.
*****
FUTURECAST OF THE WEEK: Bryce Lindsay to South Carolina
Three-star guard Bryce Lindsay is set to announce a college decision on Friday, and programs such as South Carolina, Oklahoma State and Pittsburgh are in the mix to land his pledge. The 6-foot-3 Maryland-based prospect visited all three of the aforementioned schools, but most recently toured the campus of South Carolina. The timing of the decision certainly seems to have the Gamecocks, who currently boast a two-member class comprised of forward Daniel Hankins-Sanford and point guard Zachary Davis.
Lindsay, whose reputation is that of a shooter, is coming off an impressive performance at the Chick-Fil-A Classic a few weeks back and will provide whichever school he chooses with a scoring threat from long-range. Lindsay has recently shown an improved ability to create his own shot and seems to be evolving as a more complete prospect.
*****
VISIT OF THE WEEKEND: Drew Steffe tours Texas Tech
Rivals150 guard Drew Steffe is coming off an official visit to Texas Tech, and all indications are that the weekend trip went incredibly well. The Red Raiders have long been seen as one of the major players in Steffe’s recruitment, his weekend in Lubbock makes them the favorite to land the Texas-based prospect as things stand.
Of course, like anything in recruiting, things are subject to change, but Steffe seems charmed by his fit with the Red Raiders, the future of the program and the facilities head coach Mark Adams has at his disposal.
Steffe has not publicly announced a timetable for a decision but something could shake soon. Programs such as Xavier, Cincinnati, Colorado and others remain involved and should be seen as contenders.