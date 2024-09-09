“I haven’t done any cutting, but the same schools are staying in contact for the most part,” said Greer, who checks in at No. 32 overall in the Rivals150. “I think I may cut the list down in the next couple of weeks.”

MONTVERDE, Fla. – Hudson Greer hasn’t made any official cuts to his list of potential college suitors, but when asked last week where things stood in regard to that number, he put it at “right around six or seven.”

Chances are he’ll want to get that done before his busy October. The 6-foot-7 wing won’t be home for most of the month, instead scouring the country for visits to Arizona and Connecticut before heading to Kansas at the beginning of November.

Originally, Greer was supposed to visit Alabama this coming weekend, but said he rescheduled that visit to November.

Greer said he’s eager to get back on the road for visits after taking a hiatus since last December when he visited Creighton.

“It’s gonna be fun!” Greer said. “I can’t wait to get out to the football games and see the campus and things like that. I am definitely going into all of these visits open. I feel like you can tell a lot from being there in person with everyone there. You can get a real feel for what it would be like to go there.”

The coaches courting him agree that life with Greer in the lineup could take their respective teams to the next level, especially after his strong summer running with JL3 in the Nike EYBL.

His ability to efficiently knock down perimeter shots then use his length and quickness to get into the lane consistently has made him a “can’t miss” prospect in the class.

“I put in a lot of work this summer,” Greer said. “I’ve always had the confidence, but I came into the summer wanting to take everything up a level with it being my last year. Now, I’m focusing on winning another national title with Montverde (Academy).”

As for a timeline for his decision, Greer’s goal is to have something really big to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.

“The goal is to have that decision by Thanksgiving,” he said. “I feel like I’ll have all of the visits done and I’ll be able to know which school I want to be at. That’s the goal, but if I don’t feel like I really know, I have no problem pushing things back.”