Charlottesville, VA - Some of the top players from around the country were on hand to compete at the NBPA Top 100 camp this weekend. Rivals.com caught up with a handful of players and asked a few different questions surrounding their entire recruiting experience. The updated rankings for the 2020 class just came out recently and the new 2021 rankings are on their way. Our question of the day for players elite players participating in the NBPA Top 100 Camp: How closely do you follow the national rankings and does it motivate you at all? More: Do first calls from coaches matter?



"I’m aware of them for sure. But I don’t look at them too often because I know if I get caught up in them that messes up your game and you start focusing on the wrong things."- Patrick Baldwin Jr.

"It motivates me because obviously i’m pushing to get that top spot (in 2021 class) and now I just have to go to every camp that I can and just cook it on the floor." - Michael Foster



"I mean, we all look at them. If anyone tells you they don’t, they’re lying. At this point I’m happy with my final schools and the rankings don’t really define me as a player." - B.J. Boston



"Last year, it really motivated me because I’m trying to get exposure, I’m trying to get seen. But now it doesn’t really motivate me because I’m getting to these camps and coaches are seeing me so now I’m just focused on my game." - J.T. Thor



"I don’t even really care about it. I don’t look at them, I couldn’t tell you who’s No. 1 or who’s No. 51. I don’t pay attention to those things." - Moussa Diabate

"I don’t pay too much attention to them. I’m grateful that I’m included in them and think around the top 100. I’m just going to keep working hard and hopefully my game will speak for itself." - R.J. Davis



"Last year I wasn’t even a part of the rankings but this year of course I looked through them. It’s just a good sign of all the hard work I’ve been putting in and seeing where your competition is too. You should always want to get better so of course it motivates me." - Efton Reid

"I don’t really pay attention to it. It’s just someone’s opinion and that can really mess with your head. I just want to play basketball." - Justin Lewis



"I look at them but it doesn’t solidify or define who I am as a player. Like, nah, I'm not getting into who's better than who and all that." - Keon Johnson



"I look at them. And I know I’m just outside the top 100 so it motivates me because I know there aren’t 100 or so players better than me." - Jamal Mashburn Jr.