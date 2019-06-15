2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

Charlottesville, VA - Some of the top players from around the country were on hand to compete at the NBPA Top 100 camp this weekend. Rivals.com caught up with a handful of players and asked a few different questions surrounding their entire recruiting experience. Saturday is the first day college coaches can call/text/FaceTime/ with incoming high school juniors. Our question of the day for players that are incoming seniors: How important was that first day coaches could call and get in contact? MORE: Who should the first phone call for top teams go to?

"That was crazy. My phone almost broke. I had to change my number actually and just give it to the people that needed it. It was a fun night with calls and texts coming in at midnight and it’s just a blessing to have those coaches call me and show love." - B.J. Boston

"I remember that day. I was at a camp when that happened and we’re all like, ‘What is going on? Why are all these coaches hitting us up right now? Who are these people?’ I remember when Michigan texted me I was like, ‘I didn’t even know Michigan was looking at me, word?’ But it was cool. Look, it’s a blessing no matter what offer you get, so that day when a ton of interest comes in, it’s memorable." - Day'Ron Sharpe



"June 15 changed my life. I will always remember my first call was from Florida State. That was my first offer that first night. After that, I was up to 16 offers that day. I went from having only five offers to 16 offers and then my recruitment just went crazy." - Terrance Williams

"It was crazy. Right at midnight my phone was ringing off the hook and getting like 16 offers in that one day. I couldn’t even tell you all the teams and coaches I talked to, that day was crazy." - Jaemyn Brakefield



"I forgot it was June 15 so I was sleeping and I woke up and my phone was just blowing up with text messages and missed phone calls. I was like, ‘What in the world is happening?’ and then I listened to one voicemail and they said June 15 was the day coaches could call us so yeah, it was pretty crazy. I think that day I probably got about 40 text messages. It definitely helped my recruitment that first day because I could tell who really wanted me from the beginning." - Dalen Terry



"My phone was blowing up and obviously that’s a blessing because not a lot of kids have that kind of opportunity. Harvard reached out right away at midnight. So did Minnesota, UConn and Notre Dame so that’s what stands out to me about that first night." - Jamal Mashburn Jr.



"It was good for me. I was committed to Arizona State at the time but I was still getting calls. I would just hand the phone to my dad and let him talk to coaches but it’s all a part of the process and I’ve enjoyed every step of it." - Kyree Walker

