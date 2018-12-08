On Friday, the slender junior and his five-star senior brother Isaiah Mobley held a shot blocking party. After, Mobley discussed his game, if he should be No. 1, why he hasn't yet followed in his brother's steps and committed to USC and more in a question and answer session.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Locked in a battle for the top spot in the class of 2020, current No. 2 Evan Mobley is getting plenty of opportunities to put his best foot forward.

Eric Bossi (EB): You guys have already got some games under your belt, how do you feel your junior season is going?

Evan Mobley (EM): I think we are off to a good start. Our young players are getting with things and learning the plays a bit better. I'm feeling good and think we'll only get better.

EB: This is your last chance to play with your brother, at least in high school, what's that mean to you?

EM: I think it's very important and he wants to win and I know I want to win. Our team wants to win as well so it's a big thing for us.

EB: Your brother is committed to USC, your father is an assistant coach there. Because of that everybody kind of assumes that you will go there too. Is there anybody else out there even recruiting you right now or is a commitment going to eventually happen?

EM: I say that I'm just open right now. I'm not trying to make early decisions or anything and I'm going to commit when I'm ready to wherever it is that I pick.

EB: Has anybody else even tried seriously?

EM: Not yet, no so far but I'm trying to keep it open.

EB: At Rivals.com we currently have you ranked at No. 2, others have you at No. 1 but you are in that one or two range with everybody. Where do you see yourself fitting in the class of 2020 if you had to rank?

EM: I'm always confident in myself and my ability but I'm not too into rankings. I'm just trying to play as hard as I can and get better.

EB: What do you feel you do that makes you a potentially special player?

EM: I'm very versatile. I can play outside when I have a big on me because I can go around him with speed that I have. When I have a little on me I can post them up and still go to work inside.

EB: Your improvement each year has been very steady. When you were a freshman did you think you would be on the level you are now?

EM: That was my goal always, to become the best that I could be. But I didn't know that it would come this quick.

EB: Lately, we've seen a lot of guys switch classes and it seems that there is speculation that pretty much every top five player could move up a class. Your name has come up too. Are you considering a move to 2019 at all?

EM: Not any so far, I'm just going to stay where I'm at right now.



EB: Finally, what are the next steps that you can take with your game?



EM: I'm still trying to gain some weight so in the paint I can be dominant physically but I want to be that stretch four on the next level.

