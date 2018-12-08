On Friday at the Hoophall West, Watson proved to be an improved ball handler, passer and mid range jump shooter. He discussed where his game is, who he emulates, Gonzaga getting respect and more in a Q&A.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- One of the headliners of Gonzaga's top five recruiting class, four-star forward Anton Watson brings a lot to the table.

Eric Bossi (EB): What type of player do you see yourself as?

Anton Watson (AW): I kind of see myself as a Ben Simmons type. A tall guard that can pass and I can kind of shoot. I love to pass, though, and my teammates finish it off.

EB: You mention Ben Simmons, but looking at Gonzaga where you will be it’s hard not to see some comparisons with Rui Hachimura. Can you pick up some of the slack if he goes to the NBA?

AW: There’s a lot of learning for me and I’m not on his level yet. But, I’m watching him play and I’m trying to pick up as many details of his game as I can.

EB: Do you think you have any similarities with him?

AW: I think so with being able to bring the ball down the court and that mid range shot and all of that.

EB: Gonzaga is ranked No. 1 in the country right now and has always been considered a great program. But, they are taking things to a new level now and have a top five recruiting class too. Do you feel like you all are being seen as a true elite program nationally?

AW: I hope so. I feel like people sleep on Gonzaga a lot and they are a good team. They are good every single year.

EB: What do you know about all of those guys that you are coming in with next year?

AW: They are just good players. They have a high IQ for playing the game.

EB: Is there anyone that you are particularly excited to play with?

AW: I’m excited to play with all of them but Drew Timme, I’m looking forward to playing side by side with him. I’ve met him a couple of times and he just came out for the Gonzaga and Washington game and I talked to him a lot.

EB: What do you think you need to work on the most for next year?

AW: Me personally I think I need to work on my guard skills and my shooting and being more comfortable with my ball handling.