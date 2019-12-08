SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. --The top ranked two guard in the class of 2021, five-star Jaden Hardy set the Hoophall West on fire Saturday going for 40 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

The 6-foot-4 junior at Henderson (Nev.) Coronado who currently ranks No. 9 nationally was in a zone in every aspect of the game but said it was all about getting a feel for the game.



“I was just coming out and getting a good feel for the game," Hardy told Rivals.com. "Just playing through my teammates and them getting me going and really lifting me up and I was just out there having fun.

“We have a team goal. When we play we try to limit the teams to eight points a quarter so that’s our goal and we want to reach that goal and try to score 100 points every game. We are just playing fast, playing together, listening to coach.”

Hardy is as pure a scorer as there is but for his team he runs the point and that ability makes him extra valuable on the next level because he can wear multiple hats as a facilitator or scorer.



“I’m just trying to show my leadership skills, that I can run a team," said Hardy. "I want to show that I can lift my teammates up and that I can really play.”

With offers from programs like Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, UCLA, USC, Wake Forest, Washington and many more, Hardy has a hard time listing them all, much less naming favorites.



“There are a lot of schools that have been in contact and making me a priority," said Hardy. "It’s like a lot so I can’t even say.”

