SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Fans started lining up hours in advance for Saturday's evening session at the Hoophall West and five-star Amari Bailey and Sierra Canyon made sure what would be a standing room only crowd didn't go home disappointed. Bailey was just one of many big time prospects who brought it on Saturday. More: Race for No. 1 a free-for-all | Jaden Hardy talks recruiting | Frank Anselem update



FIVE-STAR SOPH AMARI BAILEY AND SIERRA CANYON DELIVER FOR STANDING ROOM ONLY CROWD

The hottest ticket in high school basketball is Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon as freshman LeBron James Jr. and senior Zaire Wade (out with injury) draw in the casual fan. But, Sierra Canyon is crazy loaded with five-star Kentucky bound senior B.J. Boston, top 10 senior Ziaire Williams (who will become eligible in January after sitting due to a transfer ruling), Rivals150 TCU bound big man Terren Frank and more. On Saturday night, it was five-star sophomore Amari Bailey who made sure that the loaded crew gave the crowd what they wanted in a fun game against Goodyear (Ariz.) Millenium. Before Sierra Canyon eventually wore them down, it was Bailey's energy that carried his team. A big time athlete who is explosive in the open floor, Bailey got to his spots, was tough on defense and was most impressive with his passing. He's got great vision and showed it off while racking up 18 points, six assists and five rebounds. Even though he's a sophomore, Bailey has already been committed to DePaul and UCLA but is now open with attention from all the West Coast and local schools plus Illinois, Kansas, Michigan and many more. Leading the way as a scorer for Sierra Canyon was Boston who actually came off of the bench to score 22 points and grab four rebounds. The team gets him lots of open jump shots and he's been knocking them down. As for Bronny James, he certainly had a few bright spots. He connected with Boston from about halfcourt on a big time lob pass, swished a corner three and sent the crowd into a frenzy by finishing a lob with a dunk of his own.



HARDY SOLIDIFIES STATUS AS TOP TWO GUARD IN 2021

Mark down 2021's top ranked shooting guard Jaden Hardy as the early leader for top performance of the winter. The 6-foot-4 junior at Henderson (Nev.) Coronado was unreal in every aspect of the game has he put together an epic 40 point, 12 assist and nine rebound effort.

Ranked No. 9 overall in the junior class, Hardy has good size and while playing point guard showed that he's got tremendous versatility and feel for the game. Seeing him score has never been a worry, but seeing that complete floor game and ability to play either backcourt spot really puts him into a new category. Hardy's older brother Amauri Hardy plays at UNLV and Hardy said that he has taken fall visits to Arizona, UCLA and USC. Michigan and Kentucky are his most recent offers and he's got a lengthy list with no plans to narrow it down anytime soon.



BACKING UP THE HYPE AND REPS ON THE RISE