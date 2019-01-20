"I watch a couple of players but there's no player I really pattern myself after. I see guys where I like the way they get to their spots. I like Bradley Beal , James Harden , Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook ."

"I'm a team player who plays with a lot of energy," said Edwards after scoring 26 points in the Hoophall Classic. "I block shots, get steals, make jump shots get layups and dunks, that's about it.

The elite scorer out of Atlanta (Ga.) Holy Spirit is ready to help out the highest level and has things down to a final five of Georgia , Florida State , Kansas , Kentucky and North Carolina and says he brings plenty to the table and while he has favorite NBA players, there's not one guy that he tries to pattern himself after.

On the recruiting front, Edwards has already taken an official visit to Georgia (which he recapped during December) and he's now set official visits with Kentucky and Kansas. John Calipari and the Wildcats get to make their pitch on Monday.



"I'm looking at bonding, the relationship with the coach and staying there and seeing if i have chemistry with them," said Edwards of what he'll be looking for. "They say come to UK and get a national championship."

On the weekend of February ninth, he'll head to Lawrence to visit with Bill Self and the Jayhawks.



"I really like Kansas, I really like (Bill Self)," I like the assistant coach, coach (Norm) Roberts. They got some players that I like and they let their guards play so I like Kansas."

Edwards still has to schedule official visits with FSU and UNC and said that he's eyeing sometime after the McDonald's All-American game in late March to make his decision. A decision prior to completing his visits isn't likely either.



"I gotta visit all the schools before I make my decision," said Edwards. "Unless it's just like you feel it, like if I'm really feeling it I then maybe yeah, but probably not."