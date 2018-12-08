WASHINGTON, DC – Minutes after dropping 41 points off of a handful of impressive finishes, perimeter jumpers and pull-up conversions, Anthony Edwards’ heartbeat remained as steady as can be. Just another walk in the park for the nation’s best available prospect who has already garnered comparisons to Brad Beal and James Harden up until this point.

We sat down with the premier talent as he discussed his recent reclassification into the 2019 class, picked apart each school within his final list, who will be receiving his official visits and the possibility of using the new G-League initiative that was recently put into practice.

Corey Evans (CE): Junior year is now senior year. Why the reclass?

Anthony Edwards (AE): Basically, it was better for my family and better for me.

CE: What do you have to do to achieve those grades academically to make the leap?

AE: I just have to take a few extra classes but that is about it. I am working hard in school to achieve those grades to make it in college next year.

CE: Why those eight final schools?

AE: They just stood out to me. Great coaches, great people and they all have great facilities. I just like them.

CE: Since you made the move to 2019, have you seen an uptick in attention towards you?

AE: Yeah, a lot of people are coming at me left and right but I just don’t pay a ton of attention to it.