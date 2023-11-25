“Faith in God is important to me,” Harwell said. “That’s how I was raised and that’s what I believe in, so to be able to have that in common with the staff at the school I end up picking is a big thing for me.”

But the one factor that may weigh heaviest will have more to do with belief than basketball.

ATLANTA – When the time comes, Isiah Harwell plans to factor in all of the typical variables - playing time, relationship with the staff, system, etc. - to make the best decision on where he’ll suit up in college.

Earlier this month, Harwell, who checks in at No. 9 overall in the Rivals150 for 2025, trimmed his long list of potential college suitors to just nine: Gonzaga, Alabama, Baylor, California, Houston, Idaho State, Texas, UCLA and North Carolina.

The 6-foot-5 guard has already taken unofficial visits to North Carolina and Gonzaga, has a visit scheduled to California and is in the process of scheduling a visit to Alabama.

“I’m comfortable with all of the coaches that I’m talking to whether it’s about my beliefs or basketball,” Harwell said. “That’s a good thing, but that just makes the decision even tougher.”

As a big guard, Harwell creates matchup problems with his size and athleticism. He scored just 11 points and grabbed four rebounds in Wasatch Academy’s 65-56 loss to Dream City Christian at the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Friday, but guarded all five positions and drew significant attention in the lane, which gave his teammates better looks on the perimeter.

“I feel like I can play any position,” Harwell said. “That’s the biggest thing that the coaches tell me that they love about me. They all feel like they can just put me out there in any lineup because of my versatility. I’m comfortable anywhere; I just love the game. It’s been fun.”

Especially when his dream school North Carolina extended him an offer last year. Harwell was the first 2025 prospect head coach Hubert Davis offered.

“My older brothers always liked Duke, so I went against them and liked North Carolina,” Harwell said with a laugh. “It was amazing to get that offer; I’ve honestly been really excited with all of the offers I’ve picked up. Them being the dream school is cool, but at the end of the day it’s all about what’s best for me. I have to be in the right system, so everyone is on the same level in the process.”

As for timelines, Harwell said he’s in “no rush” to end things early.

“I’m taking my time at this point,” Harwell said. “My timeline for deciding is probably around the beginning of my senior year. I still have a lot to see, and I’m still getting to know all of the staffs and things like that, so no rush.”