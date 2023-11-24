ATLANTA – Top teams and prospects shook off the Thanksgiving hangover to compete in the Holiday Hoopsgiving where players seemed intent on showing and proving. From underclassmen outdueling veterans to versatile bigs clashing on the court, day one in Atlanta produced memorable performances in abundance. Here’s who turned heads on Friday.

Advertisement

Ikenna Alozie, Dream City Christian, 2026

Alozie was just too big (6-foot-4), too quick and too skilled for Wasatch Academy throughout the game. Alozie filled the stat sheet, posting 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 65-56 win over the Tigers and star guard John Mobley, an Ohio State signee. The best part about Alozie was his willingness and effectiveness as a full-court defender. Alozie has a chance to go down as the best two-way guard in the class before it’s all said and done.

*****

Jamari Phillips, Dream City Christian, 2024

The Arizona signee is with a new team, but nothing has changed about his approach and dominance. Phillips was the quickest, shiftiest guard on the floor and tactically dismantled the opposition as a result. In the end, he finished with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists in the win. Phillips will undoubtedly be able to be an instant offense guy for Tommy Lloyd next season. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ARIZONA FANS AT GOAZCATS.COM

*****

Dennis Scott III, Mount Vernon, 2024

Scott showed all the capabilities of a monster stretch-four on Friday, connecting on 6 of 11 from the 3-point line and scoring 25 points in an 83-80 win over Pebblebrook in overtime. Scott’s versatility was a devastating weapon against the slower bigs on the perimeter and his ability to rebound in the paint made all the difference down the stretch. Scott could be a steal as his recruitment progresses. Georgia Tech, Howard and Harvard, among others, remain involved.

*****

Naas Cunningham, Southern California Academy, 2024

The Alabama signee used his 6-foot-7 frame and athleticism to get to his spots and capitalized on his opportunities once he reached the paint. Cunningham finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in a 70-60 win over Huntington Prep, and for the better part of the second half looked like the best player on the floor. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

Cameron Boozer, Columbus, 2025

Boozer just couldn’t be stopped. Whether he was posting up, running point-forward or knocking down threes, Boozer was just too big, strong and versatile for McEachern. The 6-foot-9 junior looked extra motivated after getting into foul trouble against top junior AJ Dybantsa on Wednesday, a game his team pulled out. Boozer checks in at No. 2 overall but looked every bit the part of top dog on Friday.

*****

Ace Bailey, McEachern, 2024

The Rutgers signee always plays with energy, but he seemed to come out with an added edge against Cameron Boozer in front of a packed house in his home city. He was red hot in the first half, connecting on 4 of 4 from the 3-point line and scoring 24 points. Bailey implored a mixed bag offensively and made good decisions as a playmaker as the defense continued to converge on him. Even with his lackluster second half, Bailey, who finished with 31 points and six rebounds, was a star. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH RUTGERS FANS AT THEKNIGHTREPORT.COM

*****

Jase Richardson, Columbus, 2024