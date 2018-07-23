DUNCANVILLE, Texas -- The Great American Shootout remains a mid-July tradition for good reason. National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi takes one last look at his trip to the Dallas area.

SHOULD SAMUELL WILLIAMSON BE AN EVEN BIGGER PRIORITY?

Don't get me wrong, Samuell Williamson isn't lacking for attention. In fact, most kids would give up a lot to be in the position he is. With offers from Alabama, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Louisville, Ohio State, SMU, Texas Tech, Marquette, Florida, UConn, Texas, Iowa State, Texas A&M and countless others, he has no shortage of great options. That being said, it seems to me that Williamson should be the type of guy that if any program really wants him, they'll have their head coach sitting on him wherever he goes. Now, I only got to see Williamson on Saturday so I don't know who was there the other days, but I did notice Shaka Smart and Chris Holtmann as head coaches following his moves. Williamson isn't always the top scorer or biggest producer on his loaded Drive Nation team, but I believe that he has the most upside and is the best fit for the direction basketball is headed. An elite jump shooter with his type of size isn't easy to find and the more I see him the more I'm reminded of watching a young Rodney Hood. I'll be real interested to see what type of head coaching attention Williamson draws next week.



STILL BULLISH ON LOHNER

I had pretty big expectations for Caleb Lohner during the month of July and it's possible that I could have oversold him a bit. That's on me, not him. However, I'm still bullish on the type of player he could be at the next level and the experience he's getting in figuring out what does and doesn't work for him is going to be valuable. With so many teams playing one variation or another of a four-out and one-in or small ball lineups, I think that Lohner has huge value as a combo forward. He's strong, bouncy on the interior and he has the range on his jumper to open the floor and allow guards to operate. What he's in the process of is figuring out how best to attack quicker wings and developing more low post game to counter those smaller and quicker players. Utah is his newest offer and it joins Texas, Texas A&M, BYU, Texas Tech, Baylor, Kansas State and TCU in schools that have offered scholarships.



SCOUTING NOTES FROM DUNCANVILLE