Rivals.com’s Travis Graf was on hand for TB5 Reports' The Scrimmage, which featured a collection of some of the most talented high school basketball teams in the Texas area. Below, he details some recruiting notes from the event.

Carr told Rivals that he plans on making a decision “either Monday or Tuesday”. After talking to some sources, Northwestern and Tennessee are sticking out late here, with Northwestern having recent momentum. His family is very familiar with the Wildcats’ coaching staff.

Pate finished his second game of the weekend with 27 points, and Rivals caught up with him afterwards. The talented guard said that Arkansas , Kansas , Georgetown , Alabama , UCF , Rutgers and Texas have been recruiting him the hardest as of late. Pate has an unofficial visit to Wichita State on Sunday.

Johnson, the top-ranked prospect in the 2024 class, told Rivals that he’s not planning on taking any visits in the near future. However, he mentioned that he’s been in talks with Kansas , Arkansas and Kentucky about eventually setting up trips. Texas , Baylor and LSU are also in hot pursuit.

Louisville: “(The visit) was great, just talking to Kenny Payne, he’s a really smart coach and knows a lot about basketball. That was probably the best part.”

Syracuse: “I talk to their coaches a lot. They’ve been recruiting me for like a year and a half, so we just talk a lot.”

North Carolina: “We talk a lot, too. Me and coach Hubert Davis have a great relationship, and we’re continuing to build that.”

Texas Tech: “Our relationship is really good. I’ve known coach Mark Adams for like a year and a half now. They’ve been recruiting me for almost two years.”

Texas: “They’re a new school that’s recruiting me, but they’ve come up to our school a couple of times and they’re putting in a lot of effort.”

*** Due to technical difficulties, the Kansas portion of the interview was cut off.

Decision timeline: “I want to make my decision before AAU.”