In this week’s edition of the Rivals Recruiting Roundup, Travis Graf takes a look at the high profile recruitments of Mikey Williams and J.J. Taylor, as well as the potential for a mega class for Texas.

FutureCast: Mikey Williams and J.J. Taylor to Memphis

After talking to multiple sources, I’ve decided to enter FutureCast predictions for Mikey Williams and J.J. Taylor to be Memphis Tigers next season. I enter Taylor’s with a little bit more confidence than Williams just because I think the pro options will be there up until the end with the four-star guard. However, the Tigers seems to have momentum for both of the talented seniors, who will take unofficial visits to Memphis this weekend.

Texas’ potential class in 2023