DUNCANVILLE, Texas -- Rivals.com’s Travis Graf is on hand to check out some of the best talent in Texas at TB5Reports’ Opening Day this weekend. On Saturday, there was a new list of storylines and standouts that should be highlighted. Below, Graf talks performances and recruiting chatter from the event.

HUDSON GREER STOCK IS UP

Greer was playing like one of the top prospects in the country on Saturday and is due for a bump in the next rankings update. He lived above the rim, showing off great athleticism while knocking down his share of jumpers, including a three quarter-court heave to beat the buzzer before halftime in one of the matchups. The sophomore possesses length and plays with an edge about him, which earned him trips to the free throw line with aggressive drives to the basket. Greer attacks the glass and plays solid defense in addition his scoring prowess, and his all-around game is why programs such as Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, Kansas State and others have offered.

*****

JALEN SHELLEY HAS UP-AND-DOWN PERFORMANCE, PLANNING VISIT

Shelley was inconsistent on Saturday, but the flashes were still there. He made athletic plays on both ends, made high level passes, and hit the glass despite his shot not falling consistently. Shelley handles the ball well for his size and possesses solid court vision and passing ability, but the production and scoring need to become more consistent instead of just flashes. A source close to Shelley told Rivals on Saturday that the four-star prospect is looking at setting up a visit to Louisville. Arkansas, Texas, LSU and Tennessee are also in the mix.

*****

GARRETT FALLS IS A PROSPECT TO MONITOR