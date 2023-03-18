DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Rivals.com’s Travis Graf was on hand to check out some of the best talent in Texas at TB5Reports’ Opening Day on Friday. In the first day of the event, there were some standouts in the 2025 class that needed to be highlighted. Below, Graf introduces three 2025 prospects to the Rivals Network.



Wheatfall stood out in his Houston Defenders matchup against Drive Nation at the 16U level. The 6-foot-4 sophomore was in attack mode all game long and was physically dominant at times at his position. Wheatfall has the upside to be a good two-way prospect as he possesses the length, athleticism, and burst to make plays at both ends. He ended the matchup with 16 points and showed the ability to score in the half court and full court when getting downhill and creating separation off of the bounce. Wheatfall recently received his first offer from TCU.

McIver did a great job of getting downhill with speed and creating advantages in the 16U matchup against the Houston Defenders. The sophomore guard played with poise and achieved paint touches without screens multiple times. He showed off playmaking and scoring chops at different times throughout the game. McIver showed craftiness and finishing ability once he got into the lane and also knocked down a couple of jumpers while playing sound defense. McIver holds early offers from SMU, Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston State, and has been in contact with the staff at Houston.

