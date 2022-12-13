LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Rivals.com’s Travis Graf was in attendance for the Kentucky Play-By-Play Classic on Sunday at historic Freedom Hall. There was a lot of talent on hand at the event, and here’s the storylines you need to know.

Kentucky signees shine in final game

Five-star Kentucky signees Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard squared off in the final game of the evening, with Imhotep (Pa.) taking on North Laurel (Ky.) Imhotep edged out North Laurel 59-54, and the top-25 prospects were the definite talking points of the game. Edwards started off very hot, knocking down three 3-point attempts in the first quarter with an effortless left-handed stroke. He got in foul trouble late in the first half and became more of a facilitator in the second half, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds, plus a handful of assists. Edwards’ combination of scoring, rebounding, and defensive output have him firmly in the conversation for the No. 1 spot in the Rivals150. Sheppard ended the game with 14 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists, and did everything that he could to help keep North Laurel in the game until the final buzzer. The five-star guard knocked down a couple of outside shots and a couple of runners in the lane, but the story of the game for him was his facilitating ability. He always looked to get teammates involved and showcased great playmaking ability in the half-court and in transition.

*****

Ahmad Nowell provides consistency

Nowell was a steady hand for Imhotep on the perimeter, making a lot of high IQ plays with the ball in his hands. He knocked down a couple of outside shots, but was most impressive when getting paint touches and finishing in the lane. He scored off of a handful of tough drives that ended in jump stops in the paint and then finished above and around defenders. When it comes to his recruitment, Nowell mentions Tennessee, Louisville, Seton Hall, Villanova and Kansas as the main programs involved at this time.

*****

Jasper Johnson delivers again

After scoring 41 points and spearheading a 20-plus point second half come back on Saturday evening, Johnson played at a high level once again on Sunday afternoon. He knocked down outside shots, scored off of crafty drives and finishes at the rim. He used his length to be disruptive on the defensive end. He’s a player that could be pushing for five-star status in the upcoming months. Kentucky’s Orlando Antigua and Louisville’s Danny Manning were both courtside watching Johnson, and Arkansas seems to be turning up the heat with him as well.

*****

Trinity has two prospects to keep tabs on

Class of 2024 guard Drae Vasser took home MVP honors in Trinity’s matchup against Huntington Prep, tallying 31 points in the contest. He showed tremendous poise and was confident and methodical in getting to his spots on the floor, hitting big shot after big shot in the win. He’s a player that college coaches should familiarize themselves with and he’ll likely see his stock grow over the next year. Vasser has current offers from Bellarmine, Jacksonville and Akron, but was definitely a stock riser this weekend. Class of 2026 wing Jayden Johnson is one of the more promising freshmen in the Midwest and perhaps the country when it comes to tools and potential. He’s 6-foot-6 already and has tremendous form on his outside shot. Johnson also serves as a ball mover on the perimeter and is comfortable putting the ball on the deck. Johnson has early interest from Arkansas, Indiana, Ohio State and Illinois, plus offers from Missouri, West Virginia and Cincinnati.

*****

Jordan McCullum names some top schools