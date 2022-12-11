Rivals.com was on hand at the Kentucky Straight Apparel Classic in Bardstown, Kentucky on Saturday before heading up to the Play By Play Classic in Louisville on Sunday. Below, Travis Graf has some notes from the event as well as some recruiting tidbits.

Jasper Johnson continues to show upside

Johnson produces and shows why he’s one of the top guards in the country every time he steps on the court. Johnson knocked down multiple three-point attempts from the volleyball line and also got downhill towards the rim using crafty handles. Defensively, he uses his length as well as his defensive back skills from the football field to keep offensive players from getting to their spots. His shot selection is much better now than it was a year ago. Johnson still needs to add a ton weight, and that’s been a main focus of his here recently. Recruiting wise, Johnson mentions Arkansas, Tennessee and Florida State as programs he’s hoping to visit.

Ayden Evans shows flashes

Evans provided consistent rim protection for Elizabethtown, altering or blocking every shot in his area. Offensively, he was rewarded for battling in the post with numerous trips to the free throw line, where he showed a nice stroke. He started off the game with a thunderous dunk in the early minutes, but had a relatively quiet offensive game after that. The next step for Evans will be to add strength and grow confidence in his outside shot. The part of his game which stuck out the most was his playmaking from the perimeter and high post. Evans has early offers from Texas A&M, Missouri, West Virginia, Mississippi State and Seton Hall.

Two intriguing young prospects for Louisville Western