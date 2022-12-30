NEW YORK CITY - Rivals.com’s Travis Graf was on hand in New York at the MADE Hoops Jordan Holiday Classic once again, checking out a lot of top talent from the northeast. Here are the final takeaways from the event.

Ian Jackson nearing decision

Jackson tells Rivals that he will have a decision “coming soon”. He visits North Carolina on January 6 and it’s assumed that the Tar Heels are in the top two for Jackson along with Kentucky. I entered a FutureCast for Kentucky back in July and don’t plan on changing it at this time.

*****

Jaiden Glover will rise in the rankings

Glover is going to make a splash in the next update in the Rivals150 for the junior class. He showed off a smooth game on Wednesday, using craftiness to score near the basket as well as hitting outside shots. He was a top-10 performer on Cerebro Sports for the entire event, and finished the game with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting and shot 4-of-7 from behind the arc as well. He also added seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals to his stat line. Glover tells Rivals that Texas Tech, Butler, Rhode Island, UNLV, Penn State, Nebraska and Temple are recruiting him hard, and he’s planning unofficial visits to Nebraska, Temple and Penn State.

*****

Elmarko Jackson and Papa Kante shine in win

Kansas signee Elmarko Jackson and Michigan signee Papa Kante combined for 45 points in a win on Thursday afternoon, and both guys were considered top-20 performers according to Cerebro Sports. Jackson dominated the point of attack at both ends and excelled at getting down hill and getting to the rim or getting paint touches and facilitating for teammates. The four-star guard is projected to received a very nice bump in the upcoming rankings update and could be approaching five-star status. Jackson finished with 21 points, five rebounds and eight assists while shooting 60-percent from behind the arc. Kante was the sixth-best performer at the event according to Cerebro Sports. He scored 24 points on 11-of-14 shooting, with a lot of his baskets coming off of strong dunks set up by Johnson. Kante also added in 10 rebounds.

*****

Will Riley passes eye test

Riley was inconsistent at times and has an unorthodox game of sorts, but his upside is undeniable. He’s efficient in getting to his spots and is a crafty mover on the offensive end, especially in the mid-range. At 6-foot-7 and still growing, there’s a lot of potential to tap into during his first high school season in America. Riley tells Rivals that the main programs involved early on are LSU, Arkansas, Alabama, Notre Dame, Kansas State, Georgia Tech and NJIT. He’s a player that could possibly crack the top-25 in the updated rankings.

*****

Tyler Jackson shines yet again