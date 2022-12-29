Derek Dixon will be in the updated rankings.

Derek Dixon, a 2025 wing, showed a lot of promise this week. Gonzaga College is in good hands with Dixon and fellow 2025 prospect Nyk Lewis over the next couple of years. Dixon scored a combined 28 points in two games and went 6-of-13 from behind the arc. He has a smooth, effortless stroke with good mechanics and every shot is let go with confidence. He can also create for himself off of the bounce some as well. He tells Rivals that he has early offers from Kansas State, Pittsburgh, George Mason and George Washington.

Elliott Cadeau chooses the Tar Heels.

Elliott Cadeau, a 2024 five-star point guard, announced his commitment to North Carolina on Wednesday at center court of the event. He chose the Tar Heels over five other finalists: Texas Tech, Syracuse, Louisville, Kansas and Texas. There’s been rumors of a possible reclassification to 2023, but he told Rivals recruiting director Rob Cassidy that he intends to stay in 2024. Following his commitment, Cadeau accounted for six points, eight assists and three steals in a win over Our Savior Lutheran.

Jalil Bethea has strong second half.

Jalil Bethea, a 2024 four-star guard, had a rough start to the game against St. Frances Academy, but really turned it on in the second half. His shot wasn’t falling at first, but everything looked smooth and he was getting to his spots with ease. He ended the game with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals. Bethea holds offers from Miami, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, UCLA and Villanova, among others.

St. Frances has a three-headed monster.

St. Frances Academy defeated Archbishop Wood due to strong play from Pittsburgh signee Carlton Carrington, Maryland signed Johnathan Lamothe and 2025 point guard Tyler Jackson. Carrington was the leading scorer of the event with 36 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Lamothe added 16 and knocked down four threes. Jackson totaled 24 points while shooting 9-of-16 from the field. Jackson tells Rivals that he hears the most from Seton Hall, DePaul, Rutgers and Marquette. He added that North Carolina has started to show more interest. Gage Howard, a 2026 big man, is another player to watch over time.

Ikenna Alozie is one of the top 2026 guards.

Ikenna Alozie of The Patrick School is a freight train at both ends, equipped with elite strength and explosiveness both vertically and laterally. He was very efficient from the field, scoring 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting, mostly off of downhill drives. Alozie is a pest on defense as well and did a good job of locking up opposing ball handlers. Alozie holds current offers from Arizona State, Bryant and Akron, and he said his dream school is UCLA.

Mackenzie Mgbako backs up five-star status.