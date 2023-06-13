It will all start with a visit to Georgia Tech , but trips to both Miami and Kentucky could materialize down the road. Nowell recently chatted with Rivals about his plan and where things stand when it comes to his looming college decision.

LAS VEGAS - Ahmad Nowell carries a four-star ranking and is the No. 35 prospect in the 2024 class. The Philly-based guard recently backed up his big-time credentials at the Pangos All-American Camp with a performance that landed him in the event’s top 30 Cream of the Crop Game. With colleges lining up to get the strong and physical guard on campus for visits, Nowell is ready to turn his attention toward his recruitment.

ON UPCOMING VISITS

“I have Georgia Tech coming up. I’m looking forward to that one.”

ON WHAT HE HOPES TO SEE AT GEORGIA TECH

“I have no expectations, I guess. I just want to see what their school is like. I mean, I know there’s not going to be any kids on campus because summer, but I just want to see it. I want to feel the coaches out and see what they’re like.”

ON WHAT HE KNOWS ABOUT THE YELLOW JACKETS

“I don’t know much yet. It’s all really new. They have a new coach. They have (Damon Stoudamire) now. Him being an NBA player, I like that. I look forward to talking to him about his experience with that.”

ON PAST VISITS

“Tennessee is my only other visit so far, and I took that awhile back – during the season.”

ON FUTURE VISITS

“Kentucky. Maybe Miami, too. Actually, those two for sure.”

ON A TIMETABLE FOR A COMMITMENT

“I’m definitely going to wait a while. The most important thing to me is trying to go to the NBA, so it’s smart for me to wait and see how rosters look and what would be the best way to get to the NBA.”