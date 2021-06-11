Gavin Griffiths shoots, scores and is only going to get better

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Syracuse: “I watch them on TV all the time, you know they are known for their 2-3 zone. We talk to their assistant coach the most, and I was really excited when the offer came. I think most of their players are tall and lanky and can shoot it pretty well. I feel I fit that mold.” ***** UMass: “UMass is close to my home in Connecticut, about 45 minutes away, so I went to a lot of their games growing up. I actually think they were the first college game I ever went to, so it was pretty cool for them to be my first offer.” **** “With the way the restrictions are right now my coaches are handling a lot of the recruitment, especially with the schools who haven’t offered yet. I know Stanford and Notre Dame are two who are in contact.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“At the end of the day, I am going to want to go to whichever school shows they want me the most, whoever shows me the most love,” Griffiths said.



RIVALS' REACTION