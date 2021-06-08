Cassidy's Takeaways: Pangos All-American Camp

LAS VEGAS -- Two days of action at the 2021 Pangos All-American are in the book, leaving onlookers with no shortage of on-cut performances and off-court recruiting news to discuss. Below, Rivals national recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy shares his takeaways from the first two days of games.

KANSAS COMMIT SHINES BRIGHT

Dick strung together two impressive days of work in the desert. Sunday night saw the four-star forward pull off one of the event’s most impressive dunks in a 12-point, six-assist performance that didn’t include a single turnover. He picked up right where we left off on Monday, flashing his trusty 3-point stroke to go along with an impressive put-back dunk. Despite his reputation as a long-range shooter, the Jayhawk-to-be is extremely bouncy and plays above the rim incredibly well. He’s becoming more well-rounded by the month, which should have Kansas fans excited about his eventual move to Lawrence.

*****

ARTERIO MORRIS SAYS HE’LL LIKELY GO TO COLLEGE

Morris took center stage during a Monday afternoon game and impressed thanks in large part to a deadeye shooting touch from long distance. Following his big performance, the five-star guard told Rivals that he recently turned down an offer from the Overtime Elite League. Morris is set to visit Texas on June 14 and is in the process of finalizing a date for an official visit to Kansas. According to Morris, Florida and Oregon are also in the mix.

*****

DUREN BACKS UP TOP BILLING

The newly minted No. 1 prospect in the county simply continued to do what earned him his top billing and spent the first two days of the event doing it against top-flight competition. Duren’s first two outings resulted in two doubles, as the five-star big went for 18 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday night before posting 18 and 18 on Monday afternoon. Duren is thought to favor professional options but also seems interested in Michigan, Kentucky and others.

*****

VANDERBILT COMMIT STUFFS THE BOX SCORE

Dort is the bully in the best possible way. The 6-foot-10, broad-shouldered big is as physically imposing as players come and established himself as a force from the jump on Sunday night, going for 10 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in his opening game. There was more where that came from on Monday, as the future Commodore showed some improved low-post move and seemed to dunk almost everything. Dort has long known how to use his strength to create space, but the fact that he is developing a versatile set of moves and some decent touch around the rim is encouraging.

*****

KEL’EL WARE MAKES A STATEMENT

The No. 33 prospect in the country, Ware has long been a top prospect. At Pangos, however, the 7-footer looked like a player that may still be roughly five or 10 spots too low. Ware did an admirable job defending top overall prospect Jalen Durant when the two matched up in the paint and ran the floor as well as anyone could reasonably expect for a prospect of his length. He needs to get stronger in the upper body, sure, but it’s hard to argue with the results. Ware finished his opening game with 14 points, four rebounds and a couple of blocks and was a standout in two games on Saturday. According to Ware, he’ll take officials to Oregon, Illinois and Texas in the coming months.

*****

VEN-ALLEN LUBIN’S STOCK CONTINUES TO RISE

Liubin is a much better player than his current offer list indicates, but that seems set to change. The class of 2023 forward is coming off an impressive spring and carried that momentum into the biggest event of the summer so far. Lubin’s game is that of a slasher but he has a decent long-range jumper to go along with it. On Sunday, he was 2-for-2 from 3-point range in route to a 23-point, five-rebound effort. It was more of the same on Monday, as the Florida-based star continued to shine on the offensive end but added in a couple of blocks on the other end of the floor as well. Lubin seems particularly high on Florida, USF and Alabama and things stand. Virginia Tech and Stanford have recently reached out to inquire and are mulling offers.

*****

ISSACS IMPRESSIVE FROM DEEP