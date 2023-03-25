News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-25 07:07:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Freshman Tracker: Season wraps up for nation's top freshmen

Brandon Miller
Brandon Miller (© Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)
Travis Graf • Basketball Recruiting
National Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@travisgrafhoops

In the final installment of the ‘Freshman Tracker’, we take a look at how some of the best first-year players’ seasons have ended, accolades they received, and where they project in the upcoming NBA Draft.


*****

More: Four-star G Juke Harris chooses Wake Forest

2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team

2025 Rankings: Top 80

Transfer Portal: Latest news

*****

1. Brandon Miller, Alabama

Season averages: 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists

Analysis: Miller definitely holds the spot for the top freshman in the country in the 2022-23 season, and there’s really no argument to be made otherwise. The former five-star wing rounded up a bunch of awards including SEC Player and Rookie of the Year, and he was a consensus All-American selection. Miller is currently projected to be selected in the top five of the 2023 NBA Draft.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM

*****  

2. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Season averages: 15.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists

Analysis: Filipowski, while ranked No. 5 in the 2022 Rivals150, was the third-highest ranked recruit in the Blue Devils’ freshman class. That didn’t stop him from being the most impactful out of the bunch, however. The former five-star earned second-team All-ACC honors and took home the conference's Rookie of the Year Award. Filipowski is projected anywhere from late first to early second round in the upcoming draft.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH DUKE FANS AT DEVILSILLUSTRATED.COM

*****  

3. Keyonte George, Baylor

Season averages: 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists

Analysis: George cooled off a lot in March, but still took home the Big 12 Rookie of the Year Award. The former five-star started every game for the Bears this past season and showed that he was one of the best scorers in the freshman class on a team that earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. George is project to be a lottery pick in the upcoming draft.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH BAYLOR FANS AT SICEMSPORTS.COM

*****  

4. Gradey Dick, Kansas

Season averages: 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists

Analysis: During Dick’s freshman season in a loaded Big 12, he ended the year with second-team All-Big 12 honors and also made the league's All-Freshman team. The former five-star ended the year with impressive shooting splits of 44/40/85 and really showcased an all-around skillset. The 6-foot-8 wing is projected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming draft.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH KANSAS FANS AT JAYHAWKSLANT.COM

*****  

5. Taylor Hendricks, UCF

Season averages: 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks

Analysis: Hendricks was definitely the biggest stock riser out of the freshman class nationally. The former four-star forward was ranked No. 65 nationally in the 2022 Rivals150 and has played his way into a likely lottery selection in the upcoming draft due to his game on both ends and the ability to stretch the floor at his height.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UCF FANS AT UCFSPORTS.COM

*****  

6. Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

Season averages: 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists

Analysis: Sensabaugh was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman team after being ranked No. 69 nationally a year ago by Rivals. The 6-foot-6 wing shot over 40-percent from the outside during his time in Columbus, and has found himself in the middle of the first round on various draft boards.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM

*****  

7. Anthony Black, Arkansas

Season averages: 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists

Analysis: Black was one of the more impressive two-way players in the country, having a huge impact on both ends of the court. His size, handle, and ability to defend and impact the game without scoring has him looking at a lottery pick projection in the upcoming draft. Black was a member of the SEC All-Freshman team this season.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ARKANSAS FANS AT HAWGBEAT.COM

*****  

8. Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Season averages: 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists

Analysis: Wallace fought through injuries to end the season, but still started 32 games for the Wildcats, splitting guard position duties throughout the year. His ability to operate in pick-and-rolls as well as his motor and ability to defend multiple positions has helped him gain a lot of traction as an upcoming lottery pick. Wallace was another member of the SEC All-Freshman team.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH KENTUCKY FANS AT CATSILLUSTRATED.COM

*****  

9. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Season averages: 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists

Analysis: Hood-Schifino was consistent all season long for the Hoosiers, and took home the Big Ten Rookie of the Year honors and was a third-team All-Big Ten selection. The former five-star guard played a vital role on an Indiana team that was a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He’s been creeping up draft boards and finds himself as high as the back end of the lottery in some projections.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH INDIANA FANS AT THEHOOSIER.COM

*****

10. Jett Howard, Michigan

Season averages: 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists

Analysis: Michigan’s season didn’t end like anyone in Ann Arbor hoped, but Howard was a standout nonetheless. The former four-star guard earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and was included in the conference's All-Freshman Team as well. His play hasn’t gone unnoticed by NBA scouts, and he’s currently projected to be selected towards the middle of the first round.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT THE MAIZE AND BLUE REVIEW

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}