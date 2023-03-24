Wake Forest won a key recruiting battle on Friday evening, when four-star guard Juke Harris committed to the Demon Deacons over fellow finalists Miami, Kansas, LSU, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech. The No. 37 prospect in the 2024 class, Harris brings length and a dangerous long-range jumper to the table and now serves as the crown jewel of head coach Steve Forbes’ class.

Below, Rivals takes a look at what the Demon Deacons are getting as well as what it means for the big picture.





WHAT WAKE FOREST IS GETTING

Harris is capable of filling it up from all three levels, but what sets him apart is his combination of reliable 3-point shooting and functional length. The 6-foot-5 guard plays even bigger than his height due to long arms and a motor that serves him well on the defensive end of the floor and the glass. His release is smooth and he shoots with a level of confidence that ensures he never passes up good looks. His stock will rise even more if he becomes more comfortable creating his own shot from the perimeter, as he’s at his best as a catch-and-shoot option for the time being. Harris isn’t an elite defender, but certainly has the potential to become one down the road, as his frame and athleticism provide versatility and upside. The North Carolina-based standout could be in for a huge summer after breaking out this fall.



