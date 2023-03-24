Four-star G Juke Harris chooses Wake Forest
Wake Forest won a key recruiting battle on Friday evening, when four-star guard Juke Harris committed to the Demon Deacons over fellow finalists Miami, Kansas, LSU, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech. The No. 37 prospect in the 2024 class, Harris brings length and a dangerous long-range jumper to the table and now serves as the crown jewel of head coach Steve Forbes’ class.
Below, Rivals takes a look at what the Demon Deacons are getting as well as what it means for the big picture.
WHAT WAKE FOREST IS GETTING
Harris is capable of filling it up from all three levels, but what sets him apart is his combination of reliable 3-point shooting and functional length. The 6-foot-5 guard plays even bigger than his height due to long arms and a motor that serves him well on the defensive end of the floor and the glass. His release is smooth and he shoots with a level of confidence that ensures he never passes up good looks. His stock will rise even more if he becomes more comfortable creating his own shot from the perimeter, as he’s at his best as a catch-and-shoot option for the time being. Harris isn’t an elite defender, but certainly has the potential to become one down the road, as his frame and athleticism provide versatility and upside. The North Carolina-based standout could be in for a huge summer after breaking out this fall.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE DEMON DEACONS
Wake Forest has had difficulty when it comes to building recruiting momentum, and that certainly has something to do with the fact that the program hasn't qualified for the NCAA Tournament since 2017 and hasn’t advanced in the event since 2010. That said, Harris’s commitment is a glimmer of hope to say the least. The No. 37 prospect in American, Harris is The Demon Deacons' highest ranked commit since they landed five-star Jaylen Hoard in the class of 2018. The 2024 class feels like a particularly important one for Forbes, who needs to qualify for the tournament in the coming years if he hopes to hold off whispers about his job security.
IN HIS WORDS
“The head coach, coach (Steve) Forbes makes sure that he always checks up on me and lets me know that I’m one of the main guys that they want.” – Harris to Rivals’ Travis Graf following his official visit to Wake Forest.