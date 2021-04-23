Basketball Recruiting - Freshman Steven Solano making big early impressions

Freshman Steven Solano making big early impressions
Christ the King School has provided a long line of basketball success coming out of Queens, N.Y. The likes of Lamar Odom, Sue Bird, Derrick Phelps, Khalid Reeves, Chamique Holdsclaw and more came through the program. Steven Solano, a 6-foot-10 freshman, understands the lineage of his school and what he brings as a prospect.
“I know there have been a lot of hoopers who have come out of New York, and Christ the King, but I just try and do my own thing. I want to get better and better each day,” Solano said. “I heard I play with a little Andre Drummond-type style and that is who I try and play like. I play mostly down low, but I can open up and knock down a mid-range jump shot.”
As you can expect, a 6-foot-10, 235-pound freshman who has a high motor and great hands has caught the eyes of some high-major coaches early in his high school career.
“Currently, I have offers from Virginia Tech and Nebraska.”
*****
MORE: Biggest headlines of the week | Imagining a college basketball super league
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Top 30
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Virginia Tech: “I know they play a lot of defense and they shoot a lot of threes. I know they open up and try to take a lot of shots. I know I need to keep working on my range, and I work day by day so I will be able to fit in with a program like that.”
Nebraska: “I know they have been struggling of late, I watched them a few times this year. Hopefully, when my time comes they will be in better shape. I know they could help me get to that next level.”
*****
MORE ON SOLANO
Solano, who is playing with the Castle Athletics 15u program this summer, does enjoy watching some former players, and being that he grew up a fan of college basketball he does have one school that would be a dream scenario for him.
“I grew up a huge fan of Kevin Durant, that is my idol," Solano said. "I really like Anthony Davis and Dwyane Wade, too. He was a little before my time, but I love watching Allen Iverson’s film. I love that he was a scoring guard and so little, but he always able to get to his spots.
"If I could go to any college, I would want to go to Kentucky.”