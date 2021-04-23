Basketball Recruiting - Freshman Steven Solano making big early impressions

Christ the King School has provided a long line of basketball success coming out of Queens, N.Y. The likes of Lamar Odom, Sue Bird, Derrick Phelps, Khalid Reeves, Chamique Holdsclaw and more came through the program. Steven Solano, a 6-foot-10 freshman, understands the lineage of his school and what he brings as a prospect.

“I know there have been a lot of hoopers who have come out of New York, and Christ the King, but I just try and do my own thing. I want to get better and better each day,” Solano said. “I heard I play with a little Andre Drummond-type style and that is who I try and play like. I play mostly down low, but I can open up and knock down a mid-range jump shot.”

As you can expect, a 6-foot-10, 235-pound freshman who has a high motor and great hands has caught the eyes of some high-major coaches early in his high school career.

“Currently, I have offers from Virginia Tech and Nebraska.”

*****

MORE: Biggest headlines of the week | Imagining a college basketball super league

2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2023 Rankings: Top 30

*****