Mitchell is in no rush to make a decision, and he discussed his patience with the process along with the slight chance that he could reclassify into the 2020 class.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – As one of the top available big-man prospects this winter, Tre Mitchell has not been short on college interest or offers. So, what is the delay with the Rivals150 prospect?

“Things are kind of the same still. New schools are coming in and I am just playing things by ear and waiting for my season to get over with first,” Mitchell said about his ongoing recruitment. “I don’t want to list any schools specifically because I don’t want to leave any off, but there is a bunch that keep coming.”

Mitchell took visits to Notre Dame and UConn in the fall, and while both offers remain on the table, the idea of reclassifying could be an avenue that he explores further.

“I think it is really just getting my name out there more and having more time to develop, so it is going to be about where I am at the end of the season,” he said. “We are just going to have to sit down and discuss ... after my season.”

The four-star prospect looked ready enough for the college game in Springfield, as he is super polished from 15-feet and in.

Mitchell talked about what he brings to the floor.

“I am versatile. I cause some issues on the offensive end, as far as who is guarding me,” he said. “Defensively, I can be in the lane, wall up and make it hard for people to score through contact.”