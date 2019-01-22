SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Top 35 senior shooting guard Cassius Stanley is down to a final three of Kansas, Oregon and UCLA and has a decision date set for April 17th. On Monday, the 6-foot-5 wing was displaying his improved jump shot while nailing five three pointers for Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon during a loss to a stacked Montverde (Fla.) Academy. “I’ve been spending pretty much every day in the gym before practice and after practice just getting a lot of shots up," said Stanley. "I’m just getting reps up.”

Not much new is happening with Stanley's recruitment outside of UCLA having fired Steve Alford. He spoke about each of his three finalists and said how they've kept things interesting.

UCLA- “If they don’t have a coach by April 17th then you will see with the decision” Kansas “They want me to come in right after Quentin Grimes and play that two guard spot. Pretty much play the one and two and do what I have to do.” Oregon: Oregon they just want me to come in and be aggressive. They want to go back to the Final Four and they want to win so that’s what they are pitching me.” On what schools have done to keep recruiting interesting: “On my officials they gave me interesting meetings, different than your usual like these are the courses we provide. But like social media how they would (prepare) me and stuff like that and obviously money management, marketing. UCLA actually gave me a pretty interesting pitch about me being a kid from L.A. and what that does for my brand if I do go to UCLA and afterwards. “They all pretty much have given me interesting pitches.”

