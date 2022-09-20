Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes added the fourth piece to their 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday evening with the addition of four-star Taison Chatman . He joins a class already featuring four-stars Scotty Middleton and Devin Royal , plus three-star big man Austin Parks . Chatman spoke with Rivals to discuss what went into his decision and what Buckeyes fans can expect from him when he gets on campus.

“A big factor was my relationship with the coaches. When I went on my visit, I felt like I already had a good relationship with them, but I bonded even more with them and bonded with the team well. ... They care for each other a lot, and you can see it whether it’s in their day-to-day practices and lifts or off of the court. I think that played a big factor.

"Another thing is the support system that they have there. Ohio State’s fan base is huge, and their support system is crazy.

"When I got to Ohio State (for the official visit), it was my first time meeting the rest of the class. We’d seen each other and talked to each other at camps before, but that was my first time actually hanging out with them and spending time together. It was a fun time. We got to spend time at coach Holtmann’s house and spend time together at the football game, too. It was great getting to know them.

"Ohio State fans can be excited about how competitive I am. I’m a winner and I love winning, so I’ll do anything to help them win. I’d say that I’ll come in and do whatever coach Holtmann and the team needs me to do.”