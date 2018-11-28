Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

ATLANTA – A.J. Hoggard has not shied away from the spotlight, and that remained the case at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event. A member of the Rivals150, the four-star junior discussed his ongoing recruitment, the three schools that have placed a heavy priority upon him and whether a reclassification into the 2019 class could be in the cards. “My recruitment has been going well,” he told Rivals.com. “I picked up about four or five offers since I got to Huntington (Prep), so things are going well and they are increasing a lot.” Dayton, New Mexico, Virginia Tech, VCU and Xavier are the latest to offer Hoggard, while he feels as if Ole Miss, Temple and Xavier are the three that are making him a priority. MORE: Four-star Samuel chooses Seton Hall | Q&A with Jalen Green



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Ole Miss: “They stay on me. The whole staff calls me once or twice a week and that is everyone on the staff. It feels like they really want me to come there and want me to become a member of their program. They are recruiting me the most, and they have been on me heavy.” Temple: “I like the coach (Aaron McKie), and he is a player’s coach . Plus, he was a point guard, so he played my position at a high level and was sixth man of the year, so he was a highly decorated player. I feel like he could be a guy that could help me get to the next level. There are a lot of things that he could see that could help me to get better.” Xavier: “He wants me to come in and have the ball in my hands and to let me play my game and do what I do best; that is what I like to hear. Coach (Travis) Steele is a good guy and has been on me and talking to me a lot about coming there. It has been going very well with Xavier.”

WHAT’S NEXT & RIVALS’ REACTION