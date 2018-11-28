Four-star junior A.J. Hoggard continues to shine in spotlight
ATLANTA – A.J. Hoggard has not shied away from the spotlight, and that remained the case at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event. A member of the Rivals150, the four-star junior discussed his ongoing recruitment, the three schools that have placed a heavy priority upon him and whether a reclassification into the 2019 class could be in the cards.
“My recruitment has been going well,” he told Rivals.com. “I picked up about four or five offers since I got to Huntington (Prep), so things are going well and they are increasing a lot.”
Dayton, New Mexico, Virginia Tech, VCU and Xavier are the latest to offer Hoggard, while he feels as if Ole Miss, Temple and Xavier are the three that are making him a priority.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Ole Miss: “They stay on me. The whole staff calls me once or twice a week and that is everyone on the staff. It feels like they really want me to come there and want me to become a member of their program. They are recruiting me the most, and they have been on me heavy.”
Temple: “I like the coach (Aaron McKie), and he is a player’s coach . Plus, he was a point guard, so he played my position at a high level and was sixth man of the year, so he was a highly decorated player. I feel like he could be a guy that could help me get to the next level. There are a lot of things that he could see that could help me to get better.”
Xavier: “He wants me to come in and have the ball in my hands and to let me play my game and do what I do best; that is what I like to hear. Coach (Travis) Steele is a good guy and has been on me and talking to me a lot about coming there. It has been going very well with Xavier.”
WHAT’S NEXT & RIVALS’ REACTION
The idea of reclassification has become one of the most talked about topics in recent years and it is avenue that Hoggard could go down.
“I don’t know as of yet. I haven’t sat down and thought about it. I am focused on the season and winning, but that could be discussed in the summer,” he told Rivals.com. “I could stay in high school another year and be a kid, or I could go on and get closer to my dreams.”
No visits are planned for now, as Hoggard is focused on completing his junior campaign at Huntington Prep this winter.
Whether he makes a move into the 2019 class will not be made until, at the earliest, the spring. Until then, expect for others to jump into the hunt for the well-rounded guard who has become most valued for his ability to guard more than one position, his playmaking abilities and the toughness that he brings into the backcourt.