Seton Hall landed its second commitment in the past 24 hours on Tuesday in the form of Orangeville Prep forward Tyrese Samuel. A four-star prospect from Canada, Samuel gives the Pirates a tremendously talented and versatile forward who should make an impact on the program as a freshman.

“I am committing to Seton Hall University,” he told Rivals.com. “The coaching staff and the vibe that I got whenever I went on my visit there, I just felt like it was place that I needed to be. How I can contribute and what they needed, it just felt right.”

Kevin Willard’s pitch didn’t hurt, either.

“They just want me to play like Desi Rodriguez, that type of role, whenever I get there,” he said. “That is kind of like my style. I can come in and show off my versatility where I can post up, but also do a handful of other things and hopefully have the chance to, one day, impress the NBA scouts.”