MOVING FLAGG TO NO. 1 WAS ABSOLUTELY THE RIGHT CALL

Admittedly, there didn’t seem to be much separating Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer at the top of the 2025 rankings when Rivals became the first to flip the two budding stars in the rankings nearly a month ago, making Flagg the top prospect in the class. In fact, some doubt crept in at the NBA100 Camp, where Boozer got the best of Flagg in an early one-on-one matchup. But such concerns have faded in the wake of Peach Jam, a stage on which Flagg absolutely stole the show and announced himself as the marquee prospect in all of high school basketball with a 38-point, six-rebound, 11-block, six-assist performance in pool play. The effort was part of a week that saw the five-star wing showcase his rare versatility while averaging 25 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 6.8 blocks per game in seven Peach Jam contests. It was seven days of Flagg proving he not only has the highest upside in the 2025 class but also possesses the ability to do things that few other players can. Flagg has long been the subject of reclassification rumors. And, these days, it’s quite clear that if he ends up as a member of the class of 2024 he’ll top that ranking as well.

WHAT IT MEANS TO BE A RIVALS150 PROSPECT IS CHANGING

When you talk about college basketball in 2023, you talk about the transfer portal. That’s simply how things are now, and the conversations between college coaches at Peach Jam followed that new but well-established unwritten rule. All the usual talking points were well-represented, but the most interesting sub-genre of portal chatter centered on what it means for the current crop of high school prospects, and how a back-of-the-rankings prospect may not be a high-major lock in the era of power programs using small-conference schools as minor league affiliates. Of course, the portal era is still in its infancy, so nobody actually knows how things will shake out long-term, and five-star, one-and-done types are always going to be in high demand. That said, more than one major college assistant spoke with me at length about holding back scholarships and declining to offer players they would have thrown a scholarship at without much hesitation five years ago. Couple that with high-profile head coaches such as Duke’s Jon Scheyer going on record saying he intends to sign fewer high school prospects in the years ahead and it sure feels like a bad time to be a guy at the back end of the Rivals150.

PEACH JAM IS OUTGROWING NORTH AUGUSTA

