ago basketball Edit

Four-star forward Spencer Ahrens talks Illinois

Jason Jordan • Basketball Recruiting
Staff

One thing’s for sure, as Boise State hosts Spencer Ahrens this weekend, the Broncos will have a tough act to follow after his visit to Illinois.

Ahrens doesn’t mind admitting that Brad Underwood and his staff “set a high bar” when they hosted the 6-foot-9 forward last month.

“They really put into perspective what I was looking for,” said Ahrens, who checks in No. 108 overall in the Rivals 150. “I really liked the area and their style of play. They really showed me specifically how they would use me and their plan for me if I were to come there. Then I knew someone on the team, so it felt even more welcome on the visit. It was fun.”

Ahrens plans to take “two or three” more visits, it’s where that’s currently got him stumped.

“I’ll decide on those other visits in the next week or so,” Ahrens said. “I’m just trying to figure everything out right now.”

Ahrens only recently picked up the offer from the Broncos to go along with other recent offers from Oregon, Washington, Colorado State and Utah State. Alabama, Stanford, San Francisco and others remain in contact as well.

The late jockeying is understandable for a player that some coaches believe can be a steal in the 2025 class after a productive summer with UPlay Canada in the Nike EYBL.

Ahrens capped off the summer averaging 13 points and eight rebounds while helping UPlay reach bracket play at the prestigious Nike Peach Jam in July.

What separates Ahrens from other bigs is his ability to stretch the floor and efficiently knock down perimeter jump shots. He drained 44.4 percent of his threes this summer while doubling as a formidable presence in the paint on both ends as well as a capable rebounder.

“I want to be in a system where my game can grow and I have a good relationship with the staff,” Ahrens said. “My plan is to sign during the early period, so I’m gathering all of the information at this point.”

