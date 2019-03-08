Ebenezer Dowuona https://rivals.com

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Auburn: “I love Coach (Bruce) Pearl and the players over there. I feel like they have a great connection, like a family over there. I really respect that, because I’m not really from here, so having a good relationship with the coach really means a lot.” Georgia: “Coach (Tom) Crean is really competitive and I like that. I’m a competitive person and I want to be around players and coaches that want to compete. I watched them practice and I really liked what I saw. I feel like he can help me get to the next level. Georgia Tech: “It went pretty well. The game was great against Boston College. I talked to Coach (Josh) Pastner and Coach (Julian) Swartz before the game. They said they are really interested and they hope I like Georgia Tech because it’s close to home. I do like it.” Ohio State: “When I went there for a visit, I spoke with Coach (Chris) Holtmann and that was great. I actually talked to Greg Oden, too, for a while and he told me although he left early for the NBA he had the opportunity to come back and finish his degree. That’s one thing about Ohio State is they still have a connection with you no matter what to come back.” Ole Miss: “They play hard over there. I went over there and watched them practice for a little bit and they were getting after each other. I loved the intensity, especially on the defensive end. They are well-coached. I love Coach (Kermit) Davis. I spoke to him and he’s really interested in me.” Purdue: “I was talking to them last summer a good bit, but I haven’t talked to them as much lately.”

RIVALS’ REACTION: