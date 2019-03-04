Fresh off of producing his final school list of five, top-five junior RJ Hampton has plans to take his second official visit this weekend, sources tell Rivals.com. The five-star prospect will head to Lawrence, Kansas, on Thursday, getting a full look at what the Kansas basketball program has to offer.

One of the most talented guard prospects in high school ball, Hampton is set on a final list that consists of Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis and TCU. The native of Texas took an official visit to Memphis last fall and now will visit KU beginning on Thursday as the Jayhawks will battle Baylor on Saturday in hopes of securing its 15th consecutive Big 12 regular season title.

“KU is college basketball,” Hampton told Rivals.com last month about the Kansas program. “The atmosphere is second to none. Coach (Bill) Self is a Hall of Famer. They always push for the title and the development, (and) the strength and conditioning program is top-notch. There is a lot to like about Kansas.”