“Honestly, I’d have to guess,” Brizzi said about his stock rising lately. “I don’t know for sure. I had a good high school season, but it wasn’t like crazy. I think maybe with the virus situation a lot of coaches were stuck at home and watched film and saw me play. Me and my dad made some tapes on our YouTube account and we sent it some coaches.”

Some prospects were able to benefit from the shutdown of sports because of the coronavirus. Four-star point guard Angelo Brizzi , after averaging 20.5 points, seven assists and six rebounds per game while helping his Highland High team to a 28-3 record in Warrenton, Va., before losing in the state semifinals, thinks he might be one of those after adding several offers in the last few months.

Arizona: “They are obviously one of the really good spots for point guards in the country. Coach [Sean] Miller knows how to develop point guards. It’s a really good program. I’m just now starting to speak with their staff and look forward to speaking with them more.”

Michigan: “I love talking to Coach [Juwan] Howard and Coach [Phil] Martelli. The one thing about Coach Howard is he’s such a great person to talk to. This year they were really good and got up into the top of the rankings. The fact they were that good in his first year says a lot.”

North Carolina: “Carolina speaks for itself. They’ve also had really good point guards coming through. Coach [Roy] Williams is one of the best in the business. It’s Carolina.”

Villanova: “Sort of along the same lines as some of the others, Coach [Jay] Wright has been at Villanova for a while and he knows what he’s doing and produced a ton of NBA players. They have had guys like me come through that might not be one-and-done prospects and he puts them in the league. It’s obviously a top tier program.

Virginia: “I didn’t the visit the campus, but I’ve been in Charlottesville before. It’s a nice town. Coach [Tony] Bennett is one of the best coaches in college basketball right now. They have had really good guards come through. It’s a really good program and a really good education as well.”

Wake Forest: “I had a zoom call with their staff and we didn’t even do a presentation or anything. We just talked and I really liked them. I’ve been talking to one of their assistants a lot since then and I really like them.”