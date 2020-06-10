Do you think any of those 2021 5 stars recruit going to sign up for Virginia? — broken_line (@rem_am_i) June 7, 2020

Trevor Keels (Jon Lopez/Nike)

Recent history doesn’t align well with Virginia landing five-star commitments. The Wahoos have ridden seasoned veterans who have developed under Tony Bennett to great success rather than one-and-done prospects.

Might that change with its 2021 class? UVA is involved with three five-stars, and another, Jalen Warley, could easily land his fifth star in the coming months. Warley just cut his list to a final 10 and while it is promising that UVA would be included just after offering a week earlier, Virginia is playing catch-up.

Of the others, Trevor Keels is the most likely to commit to Virginia. Villanova is also heavily involved, and of course, never count out Duke or North Carolina. Ohio State hosted him for an official visit and UConn has maintained a presence, but Keels has been prioritized by Virginia.

Five-stars Pat Baldwin and Max Christie both have Virginia high up within their respective school lists. However, Duke, Kentucky and Milwaukee are thought to be the three to beat for Baldwin, while Christie is involved with Duke, Michigan State and Northwestern.



If I told you Harrison Ingram was going to commit today, but Stanford and Purdue were out, what other schools would be serious contenders for him? — Butch “the chosen one” Haniger (@TheButchHaniger) June 7, 2020

Harrison Ingram is not one that has found it difficult to find a quality suitor list. Last month, he narrowed things to a final 10 and while I do believe that it will eventually come down to Purdue, Stanford and maybe two or three others, we still do have some time to go before a commitment is made. Focused on a group that also includes Arkansas, Baylor, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, Ingram will likely use all of his official visits during his senior year before deciding. However, if a decision was made today, I would say that Baylor, Louisville, Michigan and UNC would have best chance with him. However, he does have family in the Memphis area and is intrigued by the idea of playing for the Vols if they were to also land another comparable talent like Kennedy Chandler or Paolo Banchero. However, things are not going to end today which is why I would keep an eye on Michigan. They have picked up the greatest amount of ground compared to any of his finalists in recent weeks and if things remain on track, could be the winner of the Ingram recruitment.

What is the ceiling for @SpiderMBB now that all of their early entrants have announced that they will return for another year? #twittertuesday — HollaHoops (@holla_hoops) June 7, 2020

This should be the best team Chris Mooney has had in Richmond since Justin Harper, Kevin Anderson and Dan Geriot left the program in 2011 and led the Spiders to the Sweet 16. They will not lose a single player from last season’s roster, a group that went 24-7 (14-4 in the A-10) and was among the top-50 in offense and defense. That should be parlayed into a ride that could see the Spiders among the national polls for weeks at a time next season and a group that should compete alongside Dayton and St. Louis for a league title. Richmond should have the chance to play in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament if Blake Francis, Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard and Nick Sherod can live up to expectations.



Should the rating system be moved to a ten star system? Seems like some fringe four stars are more like 3 stars and some high rated four stars are close to 5 stars. — Carlos Toraño (@catorano) June 7, 2020

That definitely is something to think about. I am not a big proponent of the stars system. I understand the notoriety that comes with being a five-star but, as you had noted, the further down the list you get with four and three-stars, it is difficult to differentiate. Take for instance, members of the 2021 Rivals150. The 116th rated prospect is a four-star recruit, as is the number-20 recruit. Another example is Robbie Armbrester, who we have included in the Rivals150 but is listed as a three-star. There are oodles of others that are nowhere near a Rivals150 ranking but are suitable enough that warrant a three-star ranking, too. Do we go with decimal points like some have, a color scale like a few professional franchises have leaned towards, or scrap the system entirely and think of something new? It is a good question to look at with clearly no wrong answers.

What are your thoughts on Syracuse signing Benny Williams? I think he’s a great fit for The ‘Cuse! — jim stack (@jstack5) June 7, 2020