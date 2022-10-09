As high school basketball approaches the beginning of the high school season across the country, Rivals’ Travis Graf takes a look at a handful of players who could climb the 2023 rankings with a strong senior campaign.

Cosby caught everyone’s eye with a strong showing on the 3SSB Circuit this spring and summer, and found himself ranked No. 84 in the latest Rivals150 rankings cycle. Everyone knows the Alabama commit is a high quality prospect, but the next step in his development will be to add more to his offensive game. Scoring more off of the bounce, adding new scoring methods to his game, and continuing to tighten his handle will be what I watch for mostly this winter.

*****

Dual, a Providence pledge, really burst onto the scene this past spring with constant strong showing in different settings. Now at Southern California Prep, he has the opportunity to go against very high quality competition and be pushed on a day to day basis, which could unlock the next phase in his development. Making advances in his jump shot and becoming a consistent perimeter threat is the main component of his game that I’ll be keeping an eye on.

*****

Kante has a fantastic frame and possesses quality strength for a high school senior. He does a good job of establishing and holding position on the block for the catch and for grabbing rebounds. While he’s good on the block, he doesn’t really look to dominate in that facet of the game. While he’s made strides on his jumper, he’s not a quality shooter at this time, and looks to shoot from the outside more than he should. I’d like to see him establish dominance on the block more often and play to his strengths, but the improvement on the jumper is promising for him as a future prospect, even though he’s still a work in progress in that department.

*****