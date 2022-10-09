Class of 2024 guard Elijah Moore continued to climb the rankings in the latest Rivals150 update for the junior class. The four-star guard could rise even higher in the rankings throughout his high school career as he is one of the best shooters in the entire country.

Programs recruiting him the hardest: “I would say Syracuse, UConn, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, St. John’s, Alabama, Miami, California and Notre Dame.”

Syracuse: “I’m really, really close with the coaching staff going from coach (Jim) Boeheim to coach Griff (Allen Griffin) and coach Gerry (McNamara). I had an unofficial visit and coach Griff walked me around the school with coach (Adrian) Autry, and I talked to them. I worked out with the team and that went really well, then the next day they had their elite camp and I put on a show in a way, and coach Boeheim said he really liked my game and would do anything to get me there. They want me to come in for an official, so I’m waiting for basketball season to start to get back up there.”

UConn: “Coach Kimani (Young), that’s kind of my guy. We have been talking and he’s been watching me since before they offered me. As I matured, got a little stronger, and started playing above the rim more, they really started coming after me. I’m just building that relationship and that connection with the coaches. It’s definitely something I’m working on right now.”

Mississippi State: “They’re definitely going hard for me, and multiple coaches have been texting me. They’re more of a program that’s affiliated with my coach from AAU. One of the older people that played for my AAU team, Dashawn Davis, he actually goes there now. It’s kind of one of those things where they’re trying to get me there, too.”

Oklahoma State: “Oklahoma State has been more recent than a lot of the other schools. I was talking to coach (Terrence Rencher), he’s from New York and a lot of the coaching staff is actually from New York. He was telling me how he could get me in touch with the head coach and stuff like that. I actually just got off the phone with coach Mike (Boynton) and he’s going to come down here tomorrow (Tuesday) to watch me work out, so I’ll get to talk to him.”

St. John’s: “I went on an unofficial there. The coaching staff is definitely after me, and they definitely showed me a good time, showed me around campus. I went to the same school as Posh Alexander and was in the same building as him at one point, so I kind of know some of the players there and they tell me about the lifestyle and how they’re trying to build to be a better program.”

Alabama: “They had started texting me not too long ago, just kind of chopping it up, then it became a day to day thing. The coaches had come to (Cardinal) Hayes and said that they had offered me. Now we’re just trying to figure out how we are going to do a visit. They had talked about having me down for football season but said that they’re kind of already backed up, so they’re figuring out a plan since they want me to have my own personal date.”

Miami: “Coach DJ (Irving) came twice already, once to an open gym and once to an early morning workout. He says he likes my game. He also says for him and his coach, the way he coaches, he likes to build a relationship with players so that when things all come together, I’m coming to a school where me and the coaches have a connection. That way there’s no bumping heads and there’s a family-oriented feel at the school.”

California: “I’ve been talking to them on a day to day basis. The coach from Cal calls me two to three times a week, and he actually called me when he was at a game. I was talking to one of the players on the team and he said I have to go up there so we can have a little shootout because he’s the best shooter on the team in his opinion. I told him if I go there that won’t be the case anymore, so it’s really just been cool conversation and figuring out how to get up there and see the school and talk to the coaches.”

Notre Dame: “Coach (Hamlet) Tibbs, that’s my guy, we’ve had real, in-depth conversations about some things that are really personal. We’ve also had conversations about basketball and the lifestyle I’m starting to develop by becoming who I am. Coach Tibbs is someone that I really enjoy talking to as a coach because he’s like a younger kind of guy, but at the same time, he understands things that I go through on a day to day basis. Coach Tibbs is definitely someone I’ve built a good relationship with the last couple of weeks.”