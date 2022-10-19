1. CHRIS JOHNSON

Let’s start off with the MVP of the event, Chris Johnson. The Kansas commit was the best player on the best team all weekend, and he produced on a game-to-game basis. He shot the ball well from everywhere on the court and was very consistent from the start to the finish of the event. Johnson put pressure on the defense and was very hard to guard, which resulted in a lot of trips to the free throw line with his aggressiveness. If this is the Chris Johnson we’re going to get on a regular basis, he will soar up the rankings in the next update. Stats (three games): 19.7 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, 3.7 assists per game, 58.3-percent from the field

*****

2. SEBASTIAN MACK

Sebastian Mack (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

In the last rankings update, I pushed hard for Sebastian Mack to get a big bump. We currently have him slotted at 36th nationally, and he may still be too low if he continues to perform like he did this past weekend. The four-star guard is a fearless scorer and can easily put his team on his back for long stretches of time. Mack hit over 45% of his 11 outside shot attempts per game. Stats (three games): 30.7 points per game, 4.0 rebounds per game, 3.7 assists per game, 45.5-percent from three

*****

3. CHRIS NWULI

Chris Nwuli (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Chris Nwuli made his case to be a highly ranked prospect when the updated rankings come out. At 6-foot-8 he was absolutely excelling on both ends of the floor. He swatted a ton of shots and altered many more. He stepped outside and knocked down a three with confidence and he also ran the floor extremely well. He possessed the ability to single-handedly shut down offenses for complete possessions at different times throughout the event. He has the tools to be a very high-end prospect. Stats (three games): 13.7 points per game, 9.7 rebounds per game, 4.3 blocks per game, 50% from the field

*****

4. CAMERON BOOZER

Cameron Boozer