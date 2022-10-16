As we kick off the high school basketball season, Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Travis Graf takes a look at a handful of prospects in the 2024 class who have a good chance to boost their stock this winter.

The upside of Flowers has always been there, make no mistake about that, but his production has been up and down over the past year. He’s going to be one of the main pieces to a Combine Academy team who can make a lot of noise this year on the national scene, so he will have every opportunity to show increased production against high level competition. At 6-foot-8, he has a nice overall skill set that allows him to attack from multiple spots on the floor depending on matchups.

*****

McNeeley capped off a great summer with an excellent showing at Peach Jam, where he averaged right around 18 points, eight rebounds, and four assists per game. He showed great playmaking skills for his position and shot the ball well from the outside. He’s transferred to Montverde Academy and will be one of the main pieces on a roster that looks to make another strong run at GEICO Nationals. McNeeley was under heavy consideration to be a five-star during this last update, but barely missed the hump. If his play from this summer rolls over into the winter, he could definitely get over that hump.

*****

Marshall has put in the hard work and shredded some weight over the last few months, which has already helped his game immensely. His combination of size, strength, and soft hands provide him with great scoring ability around the basket as well as the ability to lock down the glass. The next step in his game will be to expand his range a bit, and progress in that department will be what I’ll be watching for mostly from Marshall this winter.

*****