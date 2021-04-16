Basketball Recruiting - Forward Ben Middlebrooks' recruitment gathers momentum

Ben Middlebrooks saw his recruitment take off over the last year as numerous power conference schools jumped on board for the 6-foot-10 power forward. “Right now, I am hearing a lot from Ole Miss, Dayton and Clemson. Right now, those are probably the top three schools who have offered, that I am hearing from,” Middlebrooks said. Middlebrooks, who attended Westminster Academy, has announced he is set to attend Calvary Christian next season. He has positional size and the skill set to be a matchup issue. “I have the ability to go inside or outside, really just depending on what the mismatch is," he said. "Being able to shoot the three if they step off, or if they put a little man on me being able to go down low on him.” ***** MORE PLAYER UPDATES: Barry Dunning Jr. | Emanuel Sharp 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Top 30 *****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Ole Miss: “I have been talking to assistant coach Ronnie Hamilton a lot. I actually watched them a lot in their season, they came really close to making the tournament. Really just their type of style on offense, the pro-style offense, really letting their bigs shoot and letting the bigs be a big part of their offense, which I like a lot.” Dayton: “Dayton runs the type of offense I feel I would fit in. You know, that’s really the thing I have been focused on with these schools, is how will I fit in. I feel like at Dayton I would fit in real well with what they do.” Clemson: “So, obviously they're an ACC school, which is big time. I mean the ACC is probably the best conference in the country for basketball. Part of it is that my sister plays tennis there, too, so I have been able to see the campus, and it’s a beautiful campus. Their football is great there. You know, Clemson really has a lot to offer.”

WHAT'S NEXT?