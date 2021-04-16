Basketball Recruiting - Forward Ben Middlebrooks' recruitment gathers momentum

Forward Ben Middlebrooks' recruitment gathers momentum
Ben Middlebrooks saw his recruitment take off over the last year as numerous power conference schools jumped on board for the 6-foot-10 power forward.
“Right now, I am hearing a lot from Ole Miss, Dayton and Clemson. Right now, those are probably the top three schools who have offered, that I am hearing from,” Middlebrooks said.
Middlebrooks, who attended Westminster Academy, has announced he is set to attend Calvary Christian next season. He has positional size and the skill set to be a matchup issue.
“I have the ability to go inside or outside, really just depending on what the mismatch is," he said. "Being able to shoot the three if they step off, or if they put a little man on me being able to go down low on him.”
*****
MORE PLAYER UPDATES: Barry Dunning Jr. | Emanuel Sharp
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Top 30
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Ole Miss: “I have been talking to assistant coach Ronnie Hamilton a lot. I actually watched them a lot in their season, they came really close to making the tournament. Really just their type of style on offense, the pro-style offense, really letting their bigs shoot and letting the bigs be a big part of their offense, which I like a lot.”
Dayton: “Dayton runs the type of offense I feel I would fit in. You know, that’s really the thing I have been focused on with these schools, is how will I fit in. I feel like at Dayton I would fit in real well with what they do.”
Clemson: “So, obviously they're an ACC school, which is big time. I mean the ACC is probably the best conference in the country for basketball. Part of it is that my sister plays tennis there, too, so I have been able to see the campus, and it’s a beautiful campus. Their football is great there. You know, Clemson really has a lot to offer.”
*****
WHAT'S NEXT?
“Right now I have been talking to Virginia and Florida State a lot," Middlebrooks said. "They haven’t offered yet, but hopefully they will see something they like and we can get something done there.”
Middlebrooks knows what he can bring to a college program, and he also knows what kind of program will fit him best.
"Really I feel that I fit best in a system where I can trail shoot, or be able to screen, you know, screen and pop or screen and roll, just things like that are what I am looking for being a big part of their offense," he said. "The biggest thing for me will be development, because I want to play after college. So I want to go somewhere I feel will develop me and prepare me for the next level.
“I will probably look to, at least, narrow things down a bit toward the end of the EYBL stuff. It is just so hard right now with things shut down, so once things open back up a little and coaches can start coming out that is when I will look to narrow it down a little bit.”
Middlebrooks also has to decide whether he will come out as part of the 2022 class or the 2021 class.
“I have said that I will be going to Calvary Christian as a 2022 if I stay in school," he said. "Really it will depend on the school situation. If the right situation does come along and I feel I can go in and play as a 2021 I am going to look at that. But as of right now, I am in the 2022 class.”