Basketball Recruiting - Emanuel Sharp ready to take visits

Emanuel Sharp comes in at No. 81 in the current 2022 Rivals150 ranking. This makes the Bishop McLaughlin junior the no. 18 shooting guard in his class, nationally. Sharp, a 6-foot-4 guard is a noted shot maker with great feel, who came by his skill set honestly. Sharp’s father and high school coach, Derrick, played at South Florida and won two EuroLeague championships over an 18-year professional career overseas. Along with his ranking, Sharp’s talent has earned him offers from major colleges. Houston, Iona, Louisville, Texas Tech, Rutgers, Xavier, Florida, Arizona, SMU, South Florida, Georgia, Penn State and Rutgers have offered Sharp. He says that is hearing the most from Houston, Louisville and Iona.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Louisville: “It is a great program, they are guard heavy there, I know they love guard play. I think I would fit great in that situation. I am talking mostly with assistant coach Mike Pegues there.” Houston: “I talk with the head coach there, Kelvin Sampson. He is a really great guy. He develops guards, always has. He compared me to James Harden and continues to tell me how I would fit great in their program.” Iona: “I know a lot about Iona, head coach Rick Pitino is on me a lot. He really talks about the player development and his workouts and how he will be able to develop me into a great player for the next level after college.”

WHAT'S NEXT?