The recruiting process has had some twists and turns for four-star David Johnson. He thought he knew his college destination around this time last year with his commitment to Louisville, but then the FBI investigation into college hoops became public and the Cardinals fired Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino. After opening up his recruitment following the coaching change, Johnson had a great junior year and a great travel season. With his senior year underway, he now has his list down to three with Louisville once again in the mix along with Georgia and Xavier. The four-star guard from Louisville has already visited Xavier and has a visit set for Sept. 15 with Georgia. He’ll likely sneak one last visit in with Louisville before deciding. MORE: Biggest official visits | Top recruiting battles



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgia: “I was hearing from Coach (Tom) Crean when he was at Indiana, and then he contacted me earlier this year and I became interested in them. I think he’s a good coach and he’s developed a lot of good players.” Louisville: “It’s the same as day one. They have a new coach and all, but it’s still the same game plan. I like Coach (Chris) Mack. He was one of the lead recruiters for me when he was at Xavier, so I like him. Xavier: “I liked it. I like the campus. It’s similar to my high school. They just told me I’m a priority. They really want me there. They said I could play either guard spot, but more at point guard.”

RIVALS REACTION